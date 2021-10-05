October 2021 Game Pass lineup offers 4 Blood, Riftbreaker





No, it’s not the undead Machamp. Not the next shooter, Back 4 Blood Zombie. Screenshot: Turtle Rock

Back 4 Blood may be the headline for the first batch of October Game Pass, but sadly, some great games like roguelike Scourge Bringerare are gone and they have the opportunity to come back for blood. there is not. Is there anything about this? number? Well, okay, okay, everything that will come to the Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks is here:

October 7th

Visage (Cloud, Console, PC) Matrix to Calvary (Cloud, Console, PC)

October 12

Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console, PC) Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PC)

October 14th

Ring of Pain (cloud, console, PC) Lift breaker (cloud, console, but next generation only, PC)

October 15

Good life (cloud, console, PC)

That decent game batch. In August, when Back 4 Blood was in open beta, I played in a team with Kotakus Zack Zweizen. The game wasn’t like you could see yourself playing solo, it was shining because of the simplicity of numerical painting (too scary), but definitely in co-op mode I hope I can sink for hours. In the meantime, I’ve been looking at The Riftbreaker for a long time. This is basically a cool shit bingo board. An RTS element for huge mechanics, interdimensional movements, and base construction.

Still, some of my future departures are painful. The following games will no longer be playable on October 15th.

Gonner2 (Cloud, Console, PC) Heave Ho (PC) Katana Zero (Cloud, Console, PC) ScourgeBringer (Cloud, Console, PC) Tales of Vesperia HD (Console, PC) The Swords of Ditto (PC)

Yes, the Tales series recently received the much-anticipated entry at Tales of Arise last month, but I’ve long claimed that Tales of Vesperia stands out and was happy about the game pass (almost). Until the date one year ago). Of course, if you haven’t started yet, you can’t finish it by the time it leaves, at least not ignoring other commitments required in life, such as movement and sleep.

Katana Zero is an honest rule. A side-scrolling action game with some neat time manipulation features that can slow down actions like you in The Matrix. That delicious cyberpunk. Also the killer soundtrack. You can beat it before it disappears.

And then there is the Scourge Bringer. This is a relentlessly punishing roguelike game that combines Celeste’s zipper dash with high-risk, high-reward combat. I’ve played it many times since I dropped it on the Game Pass last year, but I haven’t won yet. And now the Game Pass has made a choice for me. I’ve been resting Scourge Bringer in my backlog graveyard all the time, burning with the permanent burning flames of the relationship that ended before that time.

