Nintendo Switch Price Trade-in | How Much Can You Save For OLED?





Nintendo Switch OLED is coming soon. If you are the owner of the original Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite, you may be considering replacing your existing console with a new, glossy version.

But how much can you actually make from recent Nintendo Switch transactions? What does GAME, CeX, or Amazon offer to let go of the old console? If such a question comes to mind, you’ve come to the right place for an answer!

Before pre-ordering your Nintendo Switch OLED, consider trading in your old Switch to reduce the pain of your purchase a bit. I intended to answer all the big questions below.

Can I replace the switch with a new one?

Yes, if you’re looking at the Nintendo Switch OLED, you can trade in your old Nintendo Switch and divert that money to something shiny new. Trade-in an old Switch is a great way to save a little money.

However, no such scheme can be found on Nintendo’s official website. If you want to trade in your old console, you’ll have to go directly to a retail store such as GAME or CeX.

How much does a used Nintendo Switch pay from a retail store?

Here in the UK, there are quite a few places where you can trade on the Nintendo Switch. Some retailers, such as CeX, offer more money if they are willing to accept payments as a store credit voucher rather than cash.

During the writing of this article, I checked the CeX, GAME, Music Magpie, and Amazon websites for pricing on the Nintendo Switch console. Of course, you’ll want to test your console before they all agree on the exact price.

If your original Nintendo Switch is in good condition, here are the amounts you can make at this time:

If your Nintendo Switch Lite is in good condition and you are considering a trade-in, here are the prices you’ve found online today:

What is the best trade-in price for Nintendo Switch?

Judging from the numbers above, Music Magpie seems to offer the best cash price for the original UK Nintendo Switch at this time. However, if you are willing to accept the voucher, CeX will offer you a fair amount of money.

When it comes to Switch Lite, Music Magpie and CeX are tied together in terms of cash, but the price of CeXs vouchers looks pretty attractive.

The game trade-in web page doesn’t have much information at this time, so if you really want to play in the field, you might want to stop by the store the next time you come to town.

Can I trade in Nintendo Switch games?

Yes, you can trade in Nintendo Switch games. This is a convenient way to make extra money, especially given that Nintendo Switch games tend to retain their value considerably.

Take Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as an example. In that 2017 game, CeX lists trade-in prices for 21 cash or 30 vouchers. This is useful if you want to buy something big like the Nintendo Switch OLED.

How much does a Nintendo Switch OLED cost?

The price of the Nintendo Switch OLED is £ 309.99 here in the UK. So if you have an old console and some trade-in games, it can help cover that cost. Isn’t it worth thinking?

When you’re ready to buy, check out the Switch OLED pre-order guide to help you find a console in stock. If you’re still shopping, there’s also a PS5 stock page and an Xbox Series X stock page!

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for the latest insights.Or, if you’re looking for something to watch, see the TV Guide

See the video game release schedule for all games planned on the console. Swing at our hub for more games and technology news.

