Google introduces search function with snag





This site may earn affiliate commissions from the links on this page. terms of service.

Chrome is ringing more and more bells and whistles. Great for behavioral targeting and terrible for privacy, but what else is new? Friendly readers, please be careful. I’m a villain about this.

The feature in question is two search aids, both of which will be deployed early in the Chrome Canary browser for developers. The first is an unnamed search tool that pops up in your browser’s side panel. The other is a systematic add-on to the regular search function named Journeys.

The side panel search tool is ideal for users who work in one tab or who tend to open 173 tabs in five different browser windows. When a user runs a search query and clicks on a result, instead of clicking Back, they can click the small “G” icon next to it. This tool, like the Preview Pane tool in Windows File Explorer, further displays Google search results for your query in the scroll sidebar, which occupies the left third of the window. In effect, this is a “Show results from last Google search” button. From the side search panel, users can preview what’s behind other links and the search results stay in the window.

While the preview pane is just catching up with other browsers, the side search panel is designed as an alternative way to get users back to Google search results pages with sponsored ads. The always-on Google button is right next to the Back button. It even has a kind of “back” function. This is a very delicate barrier. For example, it’s like rolling marble on a shallow slope, with the “bottom” always pointing towards Google.

The Journeys tool collects and categorizes your search queries and maps them semantically to each other. In that announcement, the Chromium blog gives an example of someone using the service to plan a trip to Yosemite more easily. Journeys can collect relevant search topics from your search history and cluster them. You can also provide search suggestions for other related topics. In addition, according to Google’s normally robust privacy policy, blogging guarantees that automatic Journeys profile creation will not start on all connected devices for at least a few weeks.

Like Apple’s well-meaning CSAM scanner, the Journeys feature has legitimate applications. Also, like the CSAM scanner, it is fully designed for use as a monitoring tool. Like facial recognition and stingray, journeys are easy to use to create user behavior profiles. Unlike facial recognition and Stingray, the journey presents that information in a conveniently organized concept map. Combined with other location tracking and behavioral analytics performed by Google, this will be a gold mine for law enforcement and advertisers alike.

I’m not blaming Google for being evil. But I say they are building part of the behavioral targeting retail Panopticon here. They are also growing towards becoming law enforcement agencies, just as slime molds grow where food is. Google has long run out of the benefits of doubt.

Whistleblowers, emails, and leaked internal notes show that much of Silicon Valley’s software is fully aware of potential exploits. Hanlon’s sword tells us that it can never be maliciously attributed to what can be properly explained by ignorance or incompetence. After that inflection point, Gray’s Law applies. Fully advanced incompetence is indistinguishable from malicious intent.

Read now:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.extremetech.com/extreme/327891-google-introduces-search-features-with-a-snag The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos