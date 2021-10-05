Instagram abandons the IGTV brand and combines everything but reels into the “Instagram Video” format – TechCrunch





Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently said that it is “no longer a photo-sharing app,” and that the company is prioritizing the move to video in the fierce competition with TikTok and YouTube. Today, Instagram takes a new step towards the big goal of making video a more central part of the Instagram experience, integrating IGTV’s feature videos and Instagram feed videos into a new format simply called “Instagram Video.” I announced the news.

These videos, both long and short, have new user profiles[ビデオ]It will be displayed on the tab.

On the other hand, when you encounter a video on Instagram, you can tap anywhere on the video to enter full screen mode. After watching, you can choose to continue scrolling to find more creator’s video content or tap the back button to exit.

However, none of these changes affect what Instagram is doing on Lille. The company’s short video platform and TikTok’s rivals are said to remain separate. If the user chooses to scroll, these will not be mixed in this video feed.

Prior to this change, IGTV had already lost its position as a standalone product and brand. At the beginning of 2020, Instagram removed the orange IGTV button from the Instagram homepage due to lack of traction. According to a Sensor Tower study previously reported by TechCrunch, the move happened when at most 7 million of Instagram’s more than 1 billion users downloaded a standalone IGTV app.

Instagram explained the decision to unbutton, saying that most Instagram users are finding IGTV content through feeds and previews shared in Explorer. But in reality, critics and creators argued that IGTV as a standalone product caused confusion and confusion in its flagship apps and failed to facilitate numerous downloads to standalone IGTV apps.

However, the IGTV app will never go away. According to Instagram, the brand name will be changed to “Instagram Video” to host content in “Instagram Video” format and Instagram Live Video. However, the reel video is not hosted.

With today’s update, users click on the plus sign (+) in the upper right corner of the Instagram home page.[投稿]By selecting, you can upload non-reel videos in the same way as before. The maximum length of the video is 60 minutes.

Instagram is also adding new features such as trimming, filtering, and tagging people and places as part of the updated upload experience.

For long videos that were previously identified as IGTV videos, you’ll still see a 60-second preview in your feed. However, if the video is targeted for advertising, the preview will remain at 15 seconds as before.

Obviously, “IGTV advertising” is no longer called this due to today’s changes. Instead, it’s called an “in-stream video ad.” Creators can continue to monetize feature-length videos, and brands can use this format. And the video will continue to be part of the revenue sharing test with Instagram creators, as before. (But if a company wants to boost video to reach more people, it should be within 60 seconds, Instagram says.)

According to Instagram, creators can continue to crosspost videos through stories and share them through direct messages.

The goal of Instagram with these changes is a more streamlined video experience. However, by separating the reels, the app will distinguish the length of the video. But this is similar to how YouTube deals with the TikTok threat. TikTok’s rival, known as YouTube Shorts, has a dedicated button on the YouTube app, similar to Instagram Reels.

According to Instagram, the changes will be rolled out globally starting today on both iOS and Android.

