Start-Up Nation Central, TiE Signing Memorandum to Boost Innovation





Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), an independent non-profit organization that connects companies, governments, NGOs, and the Israeli technology ecosystem, has signed one of the world’s TiEs (The Indus Entrepreneurs) and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Did. The largest network of entrepreneurs.

In a statement by SNC, MoU will achieve full implementation of sustainable Israeli and Indian technologies in the food technology sector, especially in the areas of new foods, post-harvest solutions, alternative proteins, food safety and packaging. I am aiming for that.

This initiative includes a three eight-month cohort mentorship program that connects industry leaders to Israeli and Indian start-ups to help them enter the Indian market. The SNC aims to reach a commercial consensus that “this is the difference from previous equivalent programs.”

MoU will be held on Tuesday, October 4th at the Hitex International Convention Center ((HICC)), Madapur.

TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) is a network of more than 50,000 global entrepreneurs across more than 61 cities in more than 14 countries. TiE Hyderabad is one of the most active branches in the group. In 2020, the group hosted the TiE Global Summit, one of the world’s largest entrepreneurial summits, in difficult years.

After signing, four Israeli applicants proposed their solution to be selected for the mentorship program. they were:

– Commercial grasshopper farming company Hargol

– Automatic cooking maker Kitchen Robotics

– Deep Learning Robotics, a vision-based robot controller

– Umigo, Humidity Control Solution

We are very excited about our partnership with Start-Up Nation Central and the impact of our joint cohort program on start-ups in both India and Israel. It’s a great pleasure for me to see this program launch on October 4th at the world’s largest sustainability summit for entrepreneurs, “said Reddy, president of TiE Hyderabad and chairman of the TiE Sustainability Summit 2021. I am.

Hasson, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central, said: “Innovation and entrepreneurship have the opportunity to change the face and trajectory of the country. Farmers are facing increasingly severe weather conditions, environmental pollutants and soil depletion, which are global population growth. And, coupled with increased demand for products, exacerbate global concerns about food shortages. Possibility to improve crop yields or convert, store and regulate foods with improved functional and nutritional value. One technology guarantees a stable supply of food in the future. Given the size and population of the market and the exciting technology scene in India, this partnership is an incredible opportunity, especially for the AgriFood-Tech sector. May provide.

