YouTube Music continues the glacier development pace and adds background playback

October marks the first anniversary of Google Play Music’s death, leaving only the sad shadow of YouTube Music, an alternative music service, in the Google ecosystem. YouTube Music shows how late the streaming music war is. New: Play background music. Previously, playing a streaming song on an ad-supported YouTube Music app only worked if the music stopped when you opened the app and moved to another location on your phone. Currently, 5 years after the service starts, 1 year after the shutdown of Google Play Music, you can use the YouTube Music like wella music app without paying YouTube Premium.

Finally, this very basic feature will only be rolled out to Canada next month. For now, no one else can use YouTube Music like a regular streaming music app without paying for the service. Google says free background playback will one day be available to “listeners around the world,” but not someday.

SoundCloud and Spotify offer offered free background streaming just like Google Play Music before it shut down, but YouTube Music hasn’t been able to duplicate that feature for the past five years. YouTube Music Premium subscribers for $ 9.99 can play music in the background. This feature is available for your own uploaded music. However, if you’re listening to an ad-supported streaming catalog, the music will stop in the background.

Background playback is also restricted in YouTube’s free tier, and the intertwined connection between YouTube Music and YouTube best speculates why YouTube Music is so slow to adopt this feature. YouTube music transactions probably don’t allow background playback at no additional charge. Since music transactions are negotiated country-by-country, YouTube Music renegotiations will take place country-by-country, with Canada first.

According to YouTube, this feature will be available in Canada on November 3rd.

