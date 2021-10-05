Apple Shares Steve Jobs 10th Anniversary Memorial





To commemorate the death of co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs, Apple will release a new short film and a personal statement from a family of visionary tech executives. Jobs died 10 years ago on October 5, 2011, after a difficult fight against pancreatic cancer.

The short film, which now takes over Apple’s landing page, commemorates Jobs’ life with photographs, videos, and some of his most iconic quotes. From computers to the introduction of iMacs, iPods and iPhones.

Apple has also issued a statement from the Jobs family.

For 10 years, mourning and healing have come together. Our gratitude has grown as great as our loss.

Each of us found a way to comfort, but we gathered in a beautiful place where Steve and he loved what he taught us.

It was his power as a teacher who endured all of Steves’ gifts. He taught us to be open to the beauty of the world, interested in new ideas, to look at the next corner, and above all to remain humble in the hearts of our own beginners. rice field.

There is still much to see through his eyes, but he also taught us to look for ourselves. He gave us the equipment for living, and it has helped us a lot.

One of our greatest sources of comfort is the relationship between Steve and beauty. The sight of beautiful things on the hillsides of trees, well-made objects reminds us of his spirit. Even in the years of suffering, he never lost faith in the beauty of being.

Memories are not enough for what is in our hearts. We miss him deeply. We were fortunate to have him as husband and father.

Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, told CNET about his work with Jobs. You can’t do amazing things according to the rules. Steve was certainly exceptional in that regard, Dell says.

Jobs’ successor and CEO, Tim Cook, shared his thoughts with Apple employees through company-wide notes obtained by Bloomberg. [Steve] Cook challenged us to know what the world is, not what it is. We are very fortunate to spend our days creating highly innovative tools that connect people, encourage them to think differently, and empower the universe to make their own dents. I am.

Jobs’ best friend, collaborator, and former Apples chief design officer, Jony Ive, provided Jobs’ memories yesterday in an editorial in The Wall Street Journal. Ive writes that my understanding of him refuses to remain cozy or stationary. He really believed that we would express our love for humanity by creating something useful, empowering and beautiful … I miss Steve desperately.

A commemorative video of the apple can be seen on that site. For more information on the great impact of Jobs and Apples on the entire world, we need to hear about the current (fifth) Land of the Giants season.

October 5th, 2:03 pm ET Update: Added Tim Cook’s note from Bloomberg and a tweet from Cook sharing an Apple monument.

