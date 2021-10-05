Clinical research leaders showcase innovation at Advarra’s Onsemble conference





Speaker of Parexel, Mofit Cancer Center, Duke University School of Medicine, Premier Clinical Research Community Conference.

Published: October 5, 2021

Columbia, Maryland, October 5, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Advarra, market leader in practice management technology for clinical research and regulatory review solutions, today launches Onsemble, a premier meeting of the research community, held more than four times. Did. days. With over 1,500 attendees at the virtual conference, innovative clinical research institutes emphasize the role of technology in streamlining operations, improving collaboration, safe, smart, and accelerating clinical research.

The Onsemble Conference is designed to maximize collaboration and sharing of best practices through panels, workshops and roundtables, focusing on organizations that are transforming clinical research and innovation in the latest Advarra technology products30. It features the above sessions. The Onsemble event will introduce key sponsors, CROs, and site organizations and will have key sessions such as:

Firma Clinical, G1 Therapeutics, and Novant Health discuss ways to improve site feasibility and choice through collaboration. SyneosHealth, Parexel, and the University of Colorado outline creative approaches to accelerating the start of research. Clinical trial management software. The DukeSchoolofMedicine highlights clinical research unit scorecards and describes indicators that promote performance. Advarra shares best practices on how sites and sponsors can work together to improve the site experience.

“We are partnering with customers in academic medical centers, integrative medicine systems, and commercial sites to rethink how clinical trials are conducted. Thanks to technological and process innovations, clinical trials experience a digital renaissance. And Advarra’s customers are the pioneers of that change. ” Jonathan Shough, president of Advarra Technology Solutions, said. “Onsemble is an ideal community event to showcase innovations that accelerate and streamline the development of life-changing therapies.”

The virtual event will be held from October 5th to 8th and welcomes Onsemble community members from many research disciplines and departments. Participants include clinical trial leadership members, clinical research coordinators, data managers, and regulatory managers. Other participants represent teams in financial management, clinical computer science, and biostatistics. Participants can earn Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credits from ACRP, the California Nursing Commission, PRIM & R, and SOCRA.

About Advarra

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted. Bring life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, researchers, and academia together at the crossroads of safety, technology, and collaboration. Advarra protects study participants, empowers clinical practice, ensures compliance and optimizes research performance with reliable review solutions, innovative technology, experienced consultants and deep industry-wide connections. We provide an integrated solution. Advarra is conducting clinical trials to make it safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, please visit advarra.com.

