Ubisoft announces another battle royale at the forefront of Ghost Recon





Screenshot: Ubisoft

Did you think you’ve finally surpassed Battle Royale? No. sorry. That’s not the case if Ubisoft has nothing to say about it. Today, the French publisher has announced yet another in the world of Ghost Recon. The forefront of the ghost recon called that.

In early production at Ubisoft Bucharest and several other studios, Ghost Recon Frontlines seems to have some great ideas. Also, it seems that it should have been released three years ago. There are multiple modes for games that you can play for free, but the main mode is called Expedition. Among them, more than 100 players compete in a team of three for Intel scattered on a vast map full of various landmarks and biomes. Are you familiar with it?

Once the team has the information they need, they need to request an extract to alert their opponents, resulting in shootouts. Players can also choose from three classes: attack, support, and scout with different strengths, weaknesses, and abilities. It is also important to exchange classes on the spot. There is no release date yet, but Frontline will be conducting its first closed test on European PC players from October 14th to 21st.

This is the first battle royale from Ubisoft in two years and the third free shooter released by the publisher in 2021. Division Heartland was unveiled in May, and Overwatch-inspired X Defiant was unveiled in July. These games emerged as Ubisoft pivoted towards the release of more free live service games, trying to fill the gap in the blockbuster release schedule as projects were delayed and declined in development hell. increase.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is one of Ubisoft’s long-awaited games. Skull and Bones, a development pain that Kotaku reported extensively earlier this year, is another. According to the current and previous developers of the project, there are many reasons for the development to stop, but for Skull and Bones, at least some issues are due to conflicts with management and studio workplace issues. Was there.

Greater views on workplace culture, including cases of sexual harassment and illegal activity, began to dominate Ubisoft in mid-2020. Since then, the company has taken some steps to improve the situation, but no one thinks it was successful or well advanced. In July, hundreds of current and former Ubisoft employees signed an open letter condemning the abuse culture of the video game industry and calling for more specific and transparent practices in reporting issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/ubisoft-announces-ghost-recon-battle-royale-in-the-year-1847803104 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos