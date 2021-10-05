All Facebook Gaming creators can co-stream now





Facebook is adding co-streaming to Facebook Gaming. This is a useful feature that Twitch’s competitors have been missing since it was released in 2018. In addition, the Twitchs version of the co-streaming feature requires you to be a Twitch partner on Squad Stream, but Facebook does co-streaming. Streaming that anyone can use.

Facebook aims to increase the discoverability of creators, foster collaboration between creators, and improve the overall viewing experience through co-streaming. So streaming the same game with someone else is mutually beneficial. To actually start the stream, you need to tag up to 3 other creators during or after the stream is set up or live. According to Facebook, if other creators tag you, the viewer will start a co-streaming viewer experience. Costream is not only a way to introduce creators and viewers to each other, but it also allows viewers to see the same game from different perspectives.

The co-stream on Facebook Gaming looks like this:

Both Twitch and Facebook Gaming viewers blossomed during the pandemic, with Facebook Gaming up 82% year-over-year in total play time. Adding co-streaming and not having to go through the time-consuming process of partnering streamers is known to make the Facebook process a bit harsh, making the Facebook platform even more attractive. May be useful. Hopefully, co-streaming also makes the possibility of increasing viewers much easier.

