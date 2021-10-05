Analysis: Google Workspace or Microsoft 365?





Comparing the productivity and collaboration tools of Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 can help you decide which one is best for you.

Image: Shutterstock / sudowoodo

Remember when WordPerfect was the de facto choice for word processing in the 1980s and early 90s, or when the Document Foundation deployed LibreOffice, a free open source office productivity software suite, in 2011?

Since the 1980s, many types of office suites and software packages have been successfully launched on the market and have quietly failed. All of these promise increased productivity, collaboration and communication.

See also: Google Workspace and Microsoft 365: Side-by-side analytics with checklist (TechRepublicPremium)

Today, Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 dominate the field of enterprise productivity software.

Are you enjoying this article?

Download this article and thousands of white papers and ebooks from our premium library. Enjoy an expert IT analyst briefing and access to top-notch IT professionals, all in an ad-free experience.

Join Premium Now

Brief Background: As of April 21, 2020, Microsoft officially renamed the Productivity Suite from Office 365 to Microsoft 365. Formerly known as Google Apps and later G Suite, Google Workspace is also known by various names.

Google Workspace currently boasts over 6 million paying customers and 120 million educational users, and Microsoft 365 is the productivity suite of choice for one million companies worldwide.

Both offer a solid collection of cloud computing, productivity and collaboration tools, making it very difficult to choose between them.

TechRepublic Premium helps you decide which is best by providing an easy-to-read checklist and parallel analysis comparing Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 tools, plans, features, and more.

For example, Microsoft 365 brings together multiple tools into one. Therefore, use Outlook for email, calendar, and contacts. By comparison, Google has one app for each of these needs (Gmail for email, Google Calendar for calendar, etc.). For users who prefer all-in-one convenience, Microsoft 365 may have an advantage over Google.

However, organizations can brand both platforms for their business. Therefore, instead of using “gmail.com” or “outlook.com” as your email address, you can use your own domain.

Comparing Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 in TechRepublic Premium: Use the checklist to analyze side-by-side to give you more confidence in deciding whether to choose Google Workspace or Microsoft 365.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techrepublic.com/article/analysis-google-workspace-or-microsoft-365/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos