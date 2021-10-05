Fruit Tech, a new space dedicated to innovation and digitization of fruit attractions





The next edition of Fruit Attractions will incorporate Fruit Tech, a new area dedicated entirely to innovations and applied technologies that support the digitization of the fruit and vegetable sector. Centrally located in Pavilion 6 and 8, the new Fruit Tech area includes virtual sets, augmented reality space, streaming broadcasts, robotics and more.

The fruit attraction will be equipped with several robots representing Pomona, the digital assistant of the fruit attraction, in collaboration with Casual Robots Pro, which specializes in RAAS (robot engineering services). Casual Robot joins Fruit Attraction as a partner of Ifema Madrid with the Mind Cobots system, software that integrates customer service at the fair and can adjust various tools (devices, access, advertising, information, registration, home automation, billboards, etc.) To do. Others), using AI and collaborative swarm robotics.

In addition, the fair has an augmented reality space where people can use virtual reality glasses to see what the future supermarket will look like. The space has a selection of simulated products, and people can get additional information from them, among other things, their origins, nutritional properties, recipe tips, and so on.

Participants can also use virtual glasses to walk through the corridors of fruit attractions. The development of the fair’s most interesting moments will be broadcast in real time through the LIVE Connect platform.

Fruit Tech’s virtual set hosts interesting interviews with sector experts that will also be broadcast on LIVE Connect. Participants include Jorge Brotons, President of FEPEX. Luis Miguel Fernandez, Manager of the Association of Fruit and Vegetable Producers in Almeria, Coexphal; President of the Spanish Supermarket Chain Association (ACES), Aurelio del Pino. Chairman and Manager of Apoexpa, Association of Producers and Exporters of Fruits, Grapes and Other Agricultural Products, Joaquin Gomez. Manager of Miguel Angel Gomez, Extremadura Fruit Growers Association, AFRUEX. Fernando Gomes, director of the Association of Proexports of Fruit and Vegetable Producers in the Murcia region. Rafael Dominguez, Manager of Fresh Elba, Strawberry Exporters Association of Welva. Aurora Dominguez and Sheila Argyz, Logroño and Rioja Fruit, Vegetables and Nuts Entrepreneurs Chairman and Manager of the Rioja Society, and Raul Kaleha, Director of Fruit Attractions.

You will also have the opportunity to relax and enjoy a fruit dance to complete the fruit attraction 2021 experience. Fruit Dance allows you to dance different choreography with different animated fruits and share your experience with the entire fruit and vegetable community on social media. ..

For more information:

Fruit attraction, Ifema Madrid www.ifema.es

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freshplaza.com/article/9360356/fruit-tech-the-new-space-dedicated-to-innovation-and-digitization-at-fruit-attraction/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos