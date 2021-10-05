Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Solari Beer Doesn’t Get Disney’s Love





Wait a minute … Screenshot: Nintendo

He may not be everyone’s tea, but Kingdom Hearts Sora is officially coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. But there are pitfalls. He has no Disney companions such as Donald, Goofy, or Mickey. In fact, Nintendo seems to have almost completely scrubbed Solas in Disney’s platform fighting game.

That doesn’t mean I thought I could play as Ariel or Heracles. It’s strange that even Disney’s closest companions to Solas, for example, won’t appear on a new stage with the theme of his Final Smash Attack or Kingdom Hearts. I can’t think of a better opportunity to pay homage to the rest of the series. This was clearly done in franchises other than Nintendo, such as Mega Man and The King of Fighters.

As Twitter user Zonic points out, the Solas Stage, which fluctuates depending on combat conditions between Kingdom Hearts’ iconic locations, Hello Bastion and Dive to the Hearts, is probably the biggest criminal. Transformed into a secondary aesthetic, the stage background is filled with the iconic Kingdom Hearts artwork that has been modified to remove Donald and Goofy’s faces. There are still many references to the original Square Enixs characters.

The only real in-game sign that Sora has something to do with Disney is the Mickey’s head medallion hanging from the keyblade.

Cheerfully, Nintendo seems to be joking. One of the official screenshots released by the developers for Soras’ announcement (shown at the top of this story) depicts the pointed-haired protagonist with a surprised face alongside the Duck Hunt duo. Dogs and ducks. get it? Sure, they don’t wield shields or wands, but they have to give up on the person who put together this little scene.

Kotaku asked Nintendo for comment on the story, but didn’t get a response before it was released.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is usually done right next to the guest. For example, unlike the peculiar weirdness of seeing Ryu use a machine gun to mow an enemy at Fortnite, the Sakurai Steam team did a thorough investigation and completely brought their favorite non-Nintendo characters into their home series. There is no doubt that it will be portrayed in honor.

We are now expecting a stage filled with cameos and other distinctive prosperity from Fighters World that will turn the characters in Super Smash Bros. into a franchise celebration drawn from them. Nintendo’s efforts here are a big part of why Solas reveals, but for Kingdom Hearts fans it’s exciting, fun, and overall a great surprise, but Donald and Goofy somehow his It feels a little hollow when not on the side.

This is part of the blog and usually makes some sneaky comments that Waluigi is a better choice than Sora. In particular, he’s full of Nintendo characters and there’s no Disney-based warning, but at this point I’m so beaten that I can’t even joke about it. I saw the whole presentation this morning, beyond the hope that Sakurai revealed another thing and saw that stupid mustache and purple hat. But no, my beautiful boy remains just an assist trophy.

Anyway, Yeah Isola! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is finally over. Mr. Sasara, please take a rest.

