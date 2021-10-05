New tech classrooms promote innovative education





UC Riversides’ new Rooms for Increasing Student Engagement (RISE) classroom is expected to open up new educational possibilities as teachers begin to use cutting-edge audio and video technology.

Information Technology Solutions (ITS) upgraded 110 classrooms in the summer with face-to-face aimed at increasing student involvement and strengthening learning when the campus returns to almost face-to-face instruction this fall. Allowed both remote options.

The ITS and UCR Exploration Center for Innovative Education and Engagement (XCITE) collaborates and supports faculty on the RISE initiative.

Each room is equipped with a high resolution pan, tilt and zoom camera that provides multiple views of the classroom. The ceiling-mounted microphone array provides clear bidirectional sound. In large rooms, instructors use lapel microphones and catchboxes. A catchbox is a throwable nerf-like cube with a sealed microphone.

The system is controlled via a small touch screen panel that contains four preset camera positions that the instructor can select. You can record your lecture at the push of a button with features such as closed captioning.

The faculty tried out the latest video and audio technology in the RISE classroom at the University of California, Riverside on Friday, September 17, 2021. (UCR / Stanrim)

Alexandra Chrystal, ITS Communications and Training Manager, says the control panel is part of the same console in the classroom that instructors are already familiar with, but now offers a variety of technology options.

The ITS Multimedia and Classroom Technology team told faculty about their needs when designing classrooms for ease of use, she said.

According to Chrystal, the faculty experience was taken into account when using this technology to make it completely user-friendly and intuitive.

ITS added RISE training to its regular orientation training at the beginning of each quarter to create a series of how-to videos. In parallel, XCITE has created a video that provides suggestions for different ways instructors can use the technology.

XCITE director Richard Edwards said the room could be tailored to suit the teacher’s teaching style.

If you want to do more of your seminar teaching style, he said, these rooms support it. If you are an instructor, the room will support this. If you have many Socrates instructors based on questions and answers, Mike Technology is seamlessly integrated so you can interact with your students.

According to Edwards, for example, a close-up document camera allows teachers to switch from prepared PowerPoint to live demonstrations on notepads written by instructors, creating a virtual whiteboard effect. increase.

The RISE team previewed an open house classroom last month. There, faculty members had the opportunity to ask questions, break up into small discussion groups, and test the technology themselves.

Yan Gu and Chengyu Song on the left, both assistant professors of computer science and engineering, tried out the RISE classroom with the latest video and audio technology at the Open House on Friday, September 17, 2021. (UCR / Stanrim)

Fuson Wang, an English assistant professor at one of the open houses, said he was looking forward to experimenting with technology in the classroom. He said he liked the various camera angle options, which was an improvement over the single zoom view he had to use in the last year and a half.

This would be a little lively, the king said.

Amos Lee, an assistant professor at the Faculty of Education, said he liked the ability of instructors to record lectures and features such as catchbox microphones. He expected the latter to enable better dialogue in large settings.

He said he appreciates multiple ways in which students can be drawn in more than one-on-one while everyone is watching.

XCITE has hired and trained 48 graduate assistants known as Educational Continuity Consultants (ICCs). These assistants work directly with department chairs and faculty to support the use of the RISE classroom.

ITS has 49 student workers and 11 professional IT staff ready to support faculty members who meet the technology needs of the classroom, including broken, unresponsive, and additional equipment requests. I am.

All classrooms are equipped with help buttons and telephones, and both faculty members can immediately seek help from multimedia staff. Staff should arrive within 5 minutes.

If the instructor seeks guidance or assistance in incorporating new technology into the education, the request will be forwarded to the ICC team. Teachers can also request an ICC by sending an email to icc @ ucr.edu or by scanning the XCITE QR code in each RISE classroom.

That collaborative approach allows them to deploy the right resources to faculty in real time, Crystal said.

Edwards described the RISE room as a preview of future classroom innovation, but said it would ultimately be the faculty who decides where the technology is available.

He said we actually built this to explore what faculty members want to do with this technology. I think there are many ways to use it that I haven’t even thought about yet. I just wanted to put the right tools in front of the talented faculty. I intended to learn a lot from this next year.

For more information on the resources available to faculty, see https: //ontherise.ucr.edu/ and https://teaching.ucr.edu/.

