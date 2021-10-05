Importance of policies to promote technology development and innovation





The ability to survive the pandemic and continue to work, learn and entertain has been greatly improved by recent technological advances that have brought about Zoom, Netflix NFLX, app-based food delivery and more.

In addition, the ability of pharmaceutical companies to develop vaccines for the Covid virus over the weekend has helped significantly reduce the duration of the pandemic. This would not have been possible even 10 years ago.

These welcome technological advances were not just due to chance. Decades of wise bipartisan policy have fostered an environment that encourages investment in companies and institutions that help drive technological improvements throughout the economy.

However, recent research suggests that these policies may be at risk. For a variety of reasons, many people seem to be ambiguous or worse at the speed of innovation. Most of the benefits from technical benefits go primarily to the wealthy, and some say that the increased income inequality they generate poses their own problems that plague today’s society.

Others are more agnostic about innovation, the pace of innovation in the economy has little to do with government policy, and pursuing policies to address other priorities does not affect innovation. I recognize that.

That’s not a new perspective. Robert Gordon’s influential 2017 book, The Rise and Fall of American Growth, by NWE economist at Northwest University suggests the unique characteristics of the U.S. economy that led to a sharp improvement in living standards in the early 20th century. increase. Even after the end of World War II, future technological advances will be much more gradual and will be more difficult and costly for society to achieve.

For the past 18 months, he has believed in his view of most close observers, but nonetheless, his view has been accepted by many because of its convenience. An economy that devotes more resources to other priorities has much lower opportunity costs.

It’s the perspective I submit, it’s unthinkable and a threat to our future standard of living. The transformation of the US and global economies through the development of information technology has arisen due to decades of thoughtful public investment and private sector incentives that trace their origins at the end of World War II. It took 40 years from the creation of what was considered the first computer to its popularity in the home and school, but its ubiquity has made a big difference in our lives and these changes continue. increase.

Government investment in NIH and the biotechnology revolution accelerated by top American universities have unlocked the genome and helped create a surprisingly fertile US biotechnology industry. Nowadays, the illness, which was an effective death sentence even 10 years ago, can literally be cured with a short medication or even a single injection.

It may be difficult to get these results in sight, but here is my attempt. After World War II, worker productivity, or measure of production per hour, increased by about 2.5 percent per year. At that rate, our standard of living doubles about every 30 years. Productivity is the best substitute for technical benefits.

However, productivity growth in the next quarter century has fallen by about half. Economists still don’t know the exact reason, but believe it has something to do with the stagnant economy due to the energy shocks and strict regulations of the 1970s. And lack of competition.

In the mid-1990s, productivity growth resumed an average annual growth of 2.5%. This is primarily due to further improvements in entrepreneurs learning how to leverage computer technology and the IT revolution.

Tyler Cowen, an economist at George Mason University, estimated that today’s GDP would be trillions of dollars higher than it is today if there were no decline in productivity for a quarter of a century.

All of the important priorities for both parties today are to tackle climate change, finance the country, raise the standard of living of the working class, and help people survive the Covid pandemic. It is not only a solution, but also a decisive reliance on innovation. It also boosts the economy, creates jobs and increases income and tax revenues.

If you do not make it an important priority, it will be more difficult to reach these and many other goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/ikebrannon/2021/10/05/the-importance-of-policies-that-foster-technological-development-and-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos