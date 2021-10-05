Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is complete, developers, please take a break





I said what I said. Don’t give me that look.Screenshot: Nintendo

Confirmation: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the 82nd and last combatant of Super Smash Bros. to conclude the list. Huh, that’s it. Right now, there is only one left. It’s time for creator and game director Masahiro Sakurai to take a terrible break.

The secret, Mr. Sakurai, is doing a daunting task. He has written a weekly Famitsu column for at least 18 years. He has been the main brain behind Super Smash Bros. since the launch of the 1999 series. In October 2012, he was diagnosed with calcific tendinitis of the right shoulder during the development of Smash Ultimate, and told Tekken director and producer Katsuhiro Harada that his work schedule was the cause. (In the episode of Harada Bar in August 2021, Mr. Sakurai said that he is okay now.)

And through all of this, Mr. Sakurai has also been involved in directing several other Nintendo games, such as “Kirby’s Adventure in the Stars Nightmare” in 2002 and “Kid Icarus: Uprising of the Light Myth Parte” in 2012. I did. So he’s probably very tired. So if I had been directing video games for 30 years, that would be the case.

With the influence he has gained from such a famous name not only in Japanese game development but also in large-scale game development, Mr. Sakurai, who is indispensable, will reduce the load. Still, he comes in and does all his work reportedly, and handles other work as he said so fast.

I disagree.

This is overwork. Work is work, whether it is manual labor or not. Taking on the development burden simply because it is more accurate is not an excuse to prioritize work over health, especially when health can interfere with (and often do) work. You don’t have to suffer physical pain for work, as Sakurai did while playing Super Smash Bros. on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U. The button was crushed. None of them seem to foster productivity, let alone a healthy work environment.

Yes, Masahiro Sakurai should definitely take a 100% terrible break. But so should the developers of Bandai Namco Studios and the rest of Sora’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Together with Sakurai, we’ve been adding more and more content to the game for three years now. There are two fighter passes, a total of 11 additional characters, all (almost) surprising. And what’s burned in the DLC pack is Mii costumes, stages, music, and lots of cool shit. This game is pretty packed.

Finally, now that the last combatants have joined the fight on October 18, the high-time Sakurai and Co embark on sunset. Or at least take a long butt nap. I know I would do that if I were on that development team.

