October 19th Google Pixel 6 Event — Everything You Need to Know





After months of leaks, rumors, and tips, Google is finally ready to unwrap the Google Pixel 6. The Pixel Fall Launch event debuts on October 19th, as we’ve heard from Pixel 6 rumors earlier, and introduces Google’s new products. Vision for smartphones with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Not only is the new phone significantly different from the previous Pixel, but it’s also an exciting time for Android fans and Pixel enthusiasts to showcase Google’s first attempt at silicon. A new Google system-on-chip named Tensor is set to push the boundaries of what’s possible with mobile machine learning and AI applications.

Unlike the last few years, this doesn’t show up in the full Made with Google event. At this event, we’ll hear about other Google products such as Chromebooks and members of the Nest family. Judging by the event’s name, “Pixel Fall Launch,” it seems that this year’s focus is on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Still, there’s always one or two surprises that you can afford.

Read below for more information on Google’s October 19th Pixel Fall Launch and what you’ll see at the event.

Pixel Fall Launch Event: When?

(Image credit: Google)

Google is planning a Pixel Fall Launch 2021 event on October 19th at 10am (Eastern Standard Time) / 1pm (Eastern Standard Time). Google says you can see it on some platforms, but it now has a dedicated site for you to check out (and visit again to see the event live) increase.

I’ve never heard of other Made with Google events.

Pixel Fall Launch: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

(Image credit: Future / TechRadar)

The main characters in the show will actually be Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We’ve heard a lot about these two phones in the last few months, but Google has fully reviewed some of the details. For example, we know that the new Tensor chip powers both devices. The leaked benchmark doesn’t portray a powerhouse that beats Snapdragon 888, but Google says Tensor focuses primarily on AI and machine learning.

Other than that, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deviate significantly from Google’s typical spartan design language and are nowadays considered the best Pixel 5a. There is a camera bar that spans the width of the mobile phone, and some colorways have a three-color design. The fingerprint sensor mounted on the back is gone and may have moved under the display. The hole punch on the front camera is now centered instead of in the left corner.

A regular Pixel 6 is set to have a 6.4-inch FHD + display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is equipped with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra wide. The Pixel 6 Pro boosts the ante with a 6.71-inch QHD + display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a third 48MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom. The smaller Pixel is rumored to have a 4,614mAh battery, but the big boy should have a huge 5,000mAh powerpack.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be Android 12’s flagship devices, with significant visual design changes.

Pixel Fall Launch: How about the Pixelbook 2?

There are some swirling rumors about the successor to the popular Pixelbook, a premium Chromebook. Given the name of the October 19th event, Google’s announcement of new Chromebooks and more isn’t breathtaking. Still, the company can surprise us, but we’re guessing and expecting at this point.

Pixel Fall Launch: How about the Pixel Fold?

Google isn’t just working on Pixel 6 allegedly. Rumor has it that a foldable device called Pixel Fold is under development. In addition, some phone leakers claim that PixelFold will debut this year — potentially with Pixel6.

Given that the Pixel Fold details are barely leaked, I’m not sure how likely it is. Sure, it’s not as detailed as Pixel 6. This is usually a sign of a phone not ready for the spotlight.

Still, Google doesn’t hesitate to preview long before new hardware is released. Therefore, you may be able to get a Pixel Fold teaser at the October 19th event. Or, this could be a situation where people waiting for Google’s foldable phone will have to wait until next year.

Pixel Fall Launch Outlook

Google has previously stated that it takes things seriously with the Pixel 6. Previously, the Pixel was all a niche and enthusiastic device, but what many expect is that the Pixel 6 will finally bring the phone family to the mainstream. I still don’t know if that will happen.

From the camera to the Tensor, we’re looking forward to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. I’m as excited as getting a new smartphone, but I’m wondering what Google will tell you at the Pixel Fall Launch event, besides price and availability.

