AFIT Student Wins Innovations in Nuclear Technology R & D Award> Maxwell Air Force Base> Display





Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama-

The first Lieutenant Ashwin Lao, a doctoral student in nuclear engineering at the Graduate School of Engineering, Air Force Institute of Technology, was recently awarded the Nuclear Technology Research and Development Awards sponsored by the US Department of Energy, Nuclear Fuel Supply Chain Authority.

“I am very humble and honored to receive this award in my journal article. This is the latest in many great opportunities given at AFIT’s Graduate Nuclear Engineering Program,” Rao said. Mr. says.

The Journal of Analytical Atomic Spectrometry published an award-winning research paper, “Comparison of Machine Learning Techniques for Optimizing the Analysis of Plutonium Substitute Materials Through Portable LIBS Devices,” in January 2021. Rao’s award announcement was made on July 30, 2021.

“We are delighted to hear the great news of this prestigious federal award for Lieutenant Ashwin Lao. When students do their best, outside stakeholders pay positive attention,” said the Graduate School of Engineering. Dr. Adedigi Badil, the director, said. “This highly competitive award shows that AFIT is always at the forefront of innovation. It is even more satisfying when the work of innovation is directed to the research and development of nuclear technology. “

The award program is aimed at college students, and in 2021 the Ministry of Energy awarded 22 awards to student newspapers related to innovative nuclear technology. Rao’s publications were reviewed in the category of contests for college students with R & D spending of less than $ 600 million in 2019.

Dr. Anil Patnaik, Rao’s doctoral adviser, explained that he has developed a new method for rapidly measuring trace elements in plutonium alloys by using machine learning to improve the measurement accuracy of portable laser-induced breakdown spectrometers. Did.

“This study is very important for increasing the production of plutonium components in order to secure the required capacity of the US nuclear weapons infrastructure in the future,” said Patnaik.

A press release from the award manager must promote creativity and breakthrough achievements for tomorrow’s nuclear technology in order for the United States to succeed and maintain its leadership role in nuclear technology. Stated. The Ministry of Energy has long recognized that college students are an important source of information for breakthrough solutions and a key factor in achieving their long-term goals. This division has developed the Nuclear Technology Innovation R & D Awards Program for this purpose.

“Thanks to the dedicated members of the PhD Committee for supporting my research activities and pushing my publications to the field. Also, support for my department and enable this project. We are also grateful for the efforts of our collaborators at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, “says Lao.

