Scroll, a non-distracting reading service, is shutting down and becoming a feature of Twitter Blue – TechCrunch





Scroll, a non-distracting reading service, shuts down in about 30 days, and Twitter confirmed in an email to TechCrunch that it would be a feature of Twitter Blue. Twitter said it acquired Scroll in May and plans to offer Scroll as a premium feature of its platform. When Scroll shuts down as a separate service, it becomes an “ad-free article” as part of Twitter Blue.

If you can continue to read fast-loading, ad-free articles while supporting journalism on your favorite sites, subscribing to Twitter Blue will be mentioned in the email sent to current Scroll subscribers.

Today, Scroll offers ad-free browsing to paid subscribers for $ 5 per month on numerous websites such as USA Today, Buzzfeed News, The Atlantic, and The Verge. Using scrolling is similar to using reader view because it removes ads, trackers, and other website junk so your readers can focus on the content. Part of your monthly subscription will be used to fund the content your subscribers read.

When the two companies announced the acquisition, Scroll stopped accepting new subscribers and moved to a private beta as the team worked to integrate it into Twitter. For current subscribers, it’s unclear when the service will be available on Twitter Blue and if there will be a direct migration. Both companies are committed to providing more information in the coming weeks.

Twitter previously stated that when subscribers use Scroll through Twitter, a portion of their subscription revenue will be used to support publishers and writers who create content. Social media giants said premium subscribers could use Scroll to easily read articles from the press and Revue, Twitter’s own newsletter product. This is another recent acquisition that has already been integrated into Twitter.

Twitter Blue is currently only available in Canada and Australia. This subscription gives Twitter users access to premium features such as tools for organizing bookmarks and the ability to undo tweets. Twitter Blue also comes with a reader mode feature. This is what Twitter previously said had nothing to do with scrolling plans. Some people may expect something else from this feature, but reader mode is a third-party app like Thread Reader, as opposed to more robust products like scrolling. Is an alternative to.

In Canada and Australia, Twitter Blue subscriptions are currently priced at 3.49 CAD or 4.49 AUD, respectively. It’s unclear if Twitter Blue prices will rise with this future integration.

