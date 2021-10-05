Sony’s 75-inch Google TV Monster Get $ 400 Off on Black Friday’s Early TV Contract





The Amazon Epic Daily Deal event will continue with some new discounts on the best technology in 2021. Not all deals deserve that “magnificent” Monica, but we definitely found one that turned our heads.

For a limited time, Amazon sells the Sony 75-inch X80J 75-inch 4K TV for $ 1,098. This is a $ 401 discount, the cheapest price I’ve ever seen on this TV. It’s also one of the best TV deals we’ve seen all year long. The 65-inch model also sells for $ 948, but in fact it sold for $ 899 most of the summer. You can get a 75-inch TV.

Sony 75 “X80J 4K TV: $ 1,499 for $ 1,098 @ Amazon This killer deal saves over $ 400 on one of the best 75 inch 4K TVs on the market. Sony X80J supports HDR10 / HLG / Dolby Vision, 4 Equipped with HDMI port.-Google Assistant supports Apple AirPlay 2 and is compatible with AI Home Assistant. View Transactions

The 75-inch Sony X80J is the cheapest price ever. By comparison, Best Buy sells for $ 1,149. The Sony X80J runs on the Google TV operating system and supports some of the best streaming services available, including Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video. It also supports DTS digital surround sound technology for the most immersive audio experience.

And if you’re a fan of the voice-controlled AI assistant, you’ll find that the Sony X80J also includes the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. If you enable hands-free voice control, you will be able to navigate. Your brand new TV with your voice alone.

Interested in selling more TV? For a guide on what to see during the holiday season, check out our guide to the best deals on Black Friday.

Best TV Deals Today

