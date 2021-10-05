Apple today isn’t what Steve Jobs did: Michael Dell





There was a difference between Michael Dell and Steve Jobs. In 1997, Jobs displayed a picture of Dell with a bullseye on his face during the presentation after Dell said at an industry conference that Apple should return the shareholders’ money.

“Michael may be a little angry at taking what they pioneered and doing it much better,” Jobs said.

In 2003, Jobs used a Dell PC as a prop during an Apple laptop event to show the difference in weight.

But more recently, Dell, who first met Apple’s co-founder as a coder teen in 1980 and was using the Apple II at the time, feels remorseful.

“It’s certainly amazing how smartphones and iPhones have changed our lives,” Dell told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday.

“Steve was a great leader who changed the industry forever … changed the way we think about computing. Today, 5 billion people around the world are walking around with computers in their pockets, and Apple is. It played a big role in achieving this. It will happen. “

Apple CEO Steve Jobs demonstrated the new iTunes for Windows in San Francisco on October 16, 2003, using a Dell PC computer. Jobs has announced that the popular iTunes music program will be available on both Apple and PC computers.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Jobs’ death, he has been innovating for the past decade at the same time that Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO’s new book, Play Nice But Win: CEO’s Journey from Founder to Leader, was published on Tuesday. I mentioned the way. , Apple became the first company to reach a $ 1 trillion (and $ 2 trillion) valuation, seeing successful sales of new Apples, including AirPods and Watch, and significant growth in its service business.

“Apple continues to innovate,” Dell said. “I think that’s certainly not what Steve would have done. He had a different approach, his own approach, but Apple is a great company.”

Dell and Jobs eventually became friends, Dell told CNET this week. Throughout the history of the rise of the computer industry, Jobs and Apple were about to enter into a partnership in the rivalry and ups and downs they experienced. In fact, Jobs wanted Dell to license. According to Dell, Next (a company he founded after being fired by Apple) and a Mac operating system for PCs.

After the advent of the iPhone and the rise of tablets like the iPad, the death of the PC has become a major story in the technology sector. But now the situation is turned to Dell.

Dell, who fought Carl Icahn and went public and then went public, has gained more than 200% share again since the pandemic began. Dell says demand will continue to be strong despite the shortage of semiconductors. Sales growth of 15% in the previous quarter was the highest since Dell re-entered the public market in 2018.

“I think the second half will be very strong,” Dell said. “The overall demand for our products is very strong.”

During the nearly two-year pandemic, Dell noted that the blockade has made significant investments in technology by organizations around the world. The introduction of Windows 11 on Tuesday continues the main demand cycle for PCs, “there are 700 million PCs that don’t run Windows 11, so there’s a huge upgrade cycle,” Dell said.

Steve Jobs compared the weight of an iBook notebook computer weighing 4.9 pounds (L) with a Dell computer notebook at the Apple Media event in Cupertino, CA on May 1, 2001.

John G. Mabanglo | AFP | Getty Images

At a CNBC Technology Executive Council event last Thursday, Marvell Technology’s semiconductor CEO Matt Murphy said in an unprecedented technology demand curve that companies, including himself, could find enough computers to buy for their employees. He said he was having a hard time.

Dell, who will speak at CNBC’s @Work Summit on October 13, said hybrid work has created a lot of demand and is a “big tailwind” for the company.

“The work we’ve all learned over the last 18 months is what we do, not the place,” says Dell. “Employers are adopting hybrid work, creating a lot of demand for technology, which ultimately leads to increased employee happiness and productivity. It doesn’t mean that there is no office role, but in the future. Is definitely different, and this period gave us a glimpse into the future in that we could work from anywhere using technology and tools. “

Demand related to cloud infrastructure, edge computing, 5G and cybersecurity is also contributing to sales growth. “All of this is creating demand … Demand is strong and there are supply chain challenges, but we are doing relatively well,” he said. Supply chain issues have affected Dell, which has made “many futures purchases,” he said. However, “despite the fact that we are shipping more products than ever before, we have so many backlogs and extended lead times for many products,” he added.

Dell does not believe that supply chain issues will end soon. “It will take a considerable amount of time for semiconductor capacity to reach the demand we are seeing … there are challenges, but record demand and record shipments,” he said.

CNBC @ Work Summit is back

October 13, Michael Dell, Ray Dalio, Facebook CIO Atish Banerjea, Bank of America CEO Cathy Bessant, WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani, Estee Lauder CFO Tracey Travis build a resilient future Discuss such things. Register now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/05/apple-today-is-not-what-steve-jobs-would-have-done-michael-dell.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos