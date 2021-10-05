Byju’s has launched an innovation hub. Hire AI and ML specialists in the US, UK and India





Byju’s announced on Tuesday the launch of Byju’s Lab, an innovation hub that fosters new ideas, delivers cutting-edge technology, and provides breakthrough solutions across the educational technology major’s learning product ecosystem. bottom. The company also said it is considering hiring a variety of candidates in the UK, US and India.

“By forming a strong team of talented individuals, Byju’s Lab aims to make technology transparent to users and ensure that technology-powered education reaches the maximum number of people.

“By creating new jobs, Byju’s Lab will create an exciting and fulfilling environment for machine learning (ML) and AI professionals, experienced graduates, as well as AI professionals,” the statement said. Let’s do it. ”

Byju’s Lab also added that it helps create genuine intellectual property and cutting-edge research.

“The role of online learning is not only to duplicate offline classes in digital space, but also to make them more interactive, engaging and personalized.

“By combining the power of computing, technology and data, Byju’s Lab wants to explore the power of information and technology to create more personalized, enhanced and democratized learning,” said Byju’s chief. Dev Roy, Innovation and Learning Officer, said.

He added that the hub will have over 100 resources in the coming years.

As a global company, he says he is considering leveraging a global talent pool to build innovative tools and leveraging new technologies to have a positive impact on the learning experience of children around the world. Said.

“We continue to grow and experiment, doing business at the crossroads of business and technology, making innovation a reality and end-customer relevance. Strengthening our team, bright and curious. We look forward to working with and transforming. How children can learn, “he added.

With over 100 million registered students and 6.5 million paying subscribers, Byju’s is backed by marquee investors such as General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers, Silver Lake and Tiger Global.

The field of education and engineering has achieved strong growth worldwide, including India, and the COVID-19 pandemic is functioning as an inflection point. Many offline classes have gone online to ensure the continuity of education while adhering to the norms of social distance.

