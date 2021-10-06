Apple updates AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max firmware to version 4A400





Apple today released new firmware updates for its second-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. All three AirPod models are running 4A400 firmware, up from the standard AirPods 3E751, AirPods Max 3E756, and AirPods Pro 3E751.

Apple has also released new firmware for Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats 4, and Powerbeats Pro.

Apple hasn’t provided any information about what’s included in the updated AirPods Pro firmware, so we’re not sure about the improvements or bug fixes that the new firmware will bring. This update may add conversation boosts to your AirPods Pro.

Conversation Boost is a feature of iOS 15 that uses the AirPods Pro’s beamforming microphone to raise the volume level of conversations. This is ideal for people with mild to moderate hearing loss.

There is no standard way to upgrade your AirPods software, but the firmware is usually installed wirelessly while your AirPods are connected to your iOS device. Put the “AirPods” in the case, connect the “AirPods” to the power supply, pair the “AirPods” with your iPhone or iPad, and it will be forcibly updated in a short time.

You can check your AirPods‌ or AirPods Pro‌ firmware by following these steps:

Connect your ‌AirPods‌ or ‌AirPods Pro‌ to your iOS device. Open the Settings app.[一般]Tap.[バージョン情報]Tap. Tap ‌AirPods‌. Look at the number next to “Firmware Version”.

If you find significant changes after installing the firmware update, we will share the details, but the software may contain performance improvements and bug fixes.

