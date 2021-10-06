Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s airship found flying near California Airport





A few years ago, Google co-founder Sergey Brin turned his attention to airships from search engines. He launched the airship company LTA Research and Exploration and began secretly building airships in Silicon Valley in 2017. By this spring, LTA’s first prototype airship was built and estimated to be ready for flight by the end of 2021. No one reported seeing it fly into the sky.

until now.

SFGATE learned on Sunday that an LTA airship was flying Salinas.

We were getting groceries, and on our way home … we saw an airship far north of the town, and an airship with his wife Kate Wilson. Said Alan Wilson, who witnessed and took the picture. We took the groceries home and essentially chased them.

An LTA research airship was found landing at Salinas Municipal Airport on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Courtesy of Allan Wilson

Wilson picked up the camera and started taking pictures. When he felt enough, they began to go home until they noticed that the airship was heading to Salinas Municipal Airport.

Wilson said he eventually chased to the airport.

Wilsons photos and videos show an airship with the red LTA logo on a gondola landing at Salinas Municipal Airport.

According to The Daily Beast, if this was actually LTA’s first prototype airship, called Pathfinder 1, the registered airship would be 400 feet long, equipped with 12 electric motors, and capable of carrying 14 people. increase. According to Air and Space Magazine, Pathfinder 1 now supports gondola, diesel generators, solar panels, batteries, electric motors, vector thrust propellers, and small passages that run the length of the envelope to access the internal frame. It was planned.

Courtesy of Allan Wilson

Brins’ vision for LTA airships is to achieve humanitarian goals (landing or delivering goods almost anywhere) and to provide zero emissions to replace airplanes.

Other airships are also underway at the LTA, such as the Pathfinder 3, which is much larger than the Pathfinder 1 and large enough to carry passengers. However, the LTA doesn’t talk much about another, larger rigid airship at work.

The only thing the LTA says about the next generation giant is that it’s too big to build on the Sunnyvale LTA. Moving to the former Goodyear Air Dock Hangar in Akron, Ohio. Read the AirandSpace Magazine article.

Courtesy of Allan Wilson

According to Air and Space Magazine, this mysterious ship will not float in the air until 2023, but LTA is currently focusing on using Pathfinder 1 for a series of flight tests around the Bay Area. Eventually, Pathfinder 1 will fly to a new facility in Ohio.

Therefore, it is possible that Wilsons witnessed one of these test flights. And if you’re lucky, you’ll probably witness it too.

Wilson said this wasn’t the first time he had chased an airship, as he saw the airship passing between Los Angeles and San Francisco relatively often for a football game. … it was a lot of fun to take out the camera and take some fun pictures.

