Frost & Sullivan recognizes Apogee Interactive at the 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Awards





Redefining Digital Customer Engagement

Atlanta, October 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Apogee Interactive, Inc., a leading provider of proactive customer engagement software for private utilities based in Atlanta. Today, Frost and Sullivan awarded the company the 2021 North American Innovation Leadership Award for the North American market. Prestigious awards recognize companies that will shape the future of technology and its use. Frost and Sullivan measures success by the degree to which technology is used and the successful implementation of high-tech solutions to meet the most pressing needs of customers, changing the state of the industry and business in the process.

The Apogees Energy Analysis Platform enhances utility customer service capabilities by combining personal energy usage data with relevant, timely and actionable energy information. This solution automates communications and facilitates self-service, increasing utility efficiency and dramatically improving customer satisfaction scores. In addition, utilities have successfully educated their customers to help improve self-service, reduce high bills, and build program participation.

This year was a year of outstanding recognition for the company. In April, the Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard on Home Energy Management (HEM) ranked Apogee among the top three performers in 15 areas. The report ranks Apogee among its peers in technology, production strategy, product quality and reliability, and market development strategy for a personalized customer engagement platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI). bottom. Then, in August, Hometown Connections, a public power industry partner for judging best-in-class vendors, recognized Apogee as a Partner of the Year.

According to Susan Gilbert, CEO and co-founder of Apogees, we are proud to see so many industry leaders recognize excellent analytics and cutting-edge innovation this year. She also features the accuracy of AI-powered algorithms that break down and educate customers’ invoices as well as create personalized videos that impress them.

The story continues

The Frost & Sullivan report, 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership, further explains. The ability to provide a comprehensive energy engagement solution that includes explanations and forecasts of bill changes, including renewable energy considerations, gives Apogee a compelling advantage over its competitors. The award is based on a 10-point methodology, showing that Apogee outperforms its competitors with an overall score of 9.25.

To read the full Frost and Sullivan report and learn how Apogee is shaping the future of energy analysis and utility customer engagement, you can check it out here.

About Apogee

Apogee Interactive is a leading provider of customer engagement services for utilities and has been serving the energy industry since 1993. The Apogees Customer Engagement Platform helps utilities engage, inform, reduce costs, achieve behavioral energy efficiency, and increase customer satisfaction. The Apogees solution enables personalized and relevant messaging through multiple channels, facilitates self-service, and improves operational efficiency through automation. Apogees’ loyal client base includes ConEd, Southern Company, NextEra Energy, American Electric Power, Tampa Electric, Peoples Gas, CenterPoint, Xcel Energy, LADWP, and hundreds of other IOUs, municipalities, co-operatives and gas companies. It is included. For more information, please visit www.apogee.net or LinkedIn.

Media contact: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/frost-sullivan-recognizes-apogee-interactive-131600150.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos