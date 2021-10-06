GM Adds Battery Innovation Lab to Michigan Technical Center





General Motors plans to open a 300,000-square-foot Battery Cell Innovation Lab on the Global Technical Center campus in Warren, Michigan in 2022 to centralize much of its battery operations and accelerate the development of long-range batteries. increase. Said October 5th.

The Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center, named after the late GM Battery Engineer Bill Wallace, is under construction and is scheduled to open in mid-2022. GM expects the center to triple in size as EV demand increases.

“To get everyone on the EV, we need to make better batteries at a much lower cost, so we’re investing in this research and development center,” said Global Battery Cell Engineering and Strategy. Director Tim Grewe said.

Detroit-based automakers didn’t reveal the exact amount of the investment, but Ken Morris, vice president of electric and self-driving cars, said GM was spending hundreds of millions of dollars on the project.

The center represents GM’s latest advances in battery development on the Warren campus. GM’s R & D Chemistry and Materials Subsystem Lab will lead battery development, and Estes Battery Systems Lab will validate cells, modules, and packs.

According to GM, development, research and manufacturing engineers will develop next-generation high-density, low-cost batteries throughout GM’s Tech Center Labs. The carmaker wasn’t specific about the number of people working in the new lab or whether they were new or existing employees.

The new center will allow GM to advance technologies such as lithium metal, silicon and all-solid-state batteries to test manufacturing methods that automakers can apply in battery cell manufacturing plants.

The Wallace Center will allow GM to prototype large format cells, which is not possible with current R & D centers.

“We are also looking at how cells are manufactured as we work on new materials and new chemistries, which opens up many possibilities for what we currently do not have the ability to do in-house. “Morris said.

Grewe says these large-format battery cells are nearly twice the size of first-generation Ultium pouch cells and are packed with evenly stacked electrodes. He said laminated electrodes are an important manufacturing technology to achieve the energy density that GM is aiming for in next-generation EVs.

“This investment will allow us to deliver up to 1,200 watt-hours of electricity per liter, which means we can easily secure a vehicle range of 500 or 600 miles on a single charge. Customers.” .. “By using these high energy density, low cost vehicles, I really think we can get a better package with less mass and better for both the vehicle and the customer.”

Bill Wallace was GM’s director of battery systems and electrification. He led the team that released GM’s advanced battery system on the Chevrolet Bolt, Malibu Hybrid and Bolt EV.

He also linked GM with LG Energy Solution, which led to a joint venture between Ultium Cells LLC and GM and LG. Wallace worked until his death in 2018.

