Due to a technical error, Instagram and WhatsApp have stopped.





Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are suffering from a global outage

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were clearly down on Monday around the world. The company said it is working to restore access. (October 4)

AP

Facebook has released details about the technical error that led to a 6-hour massive outage that left billions of users away from the world’s largest social networks and other apps.

Santosh Janardhan Facebook’s Vice President of Infrastructure said in a blog post on Tuesday that the outage was “caused by our own mistakes, not malicious activity.”

This incident occurred when an engineer performing regular maintenance work issued the command “Unintentionally disconnect all connections in the backbone network and effectively disconnect the Facebook data center globally.” Did.

“Our system is designed to audit such commands to prevent such mistakes, but a bug in that auditing tool did not stop the commands properly,” Janardhan said. I am. “This change completely disconnected the server connection between the data center and the Internet, and caused a second problem that made things worse when the connection was completely lost.”

New details not only make Facebook, the photo-sharing app Instagram, WhatsApp inaccessible, but also millions of dollars, if not for users, those who run businesses or advertise on these platforms. Occurs the day after the costly outage. more.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg became equally intimate in a post late Tuesday. He said the outage was the “worst” platform the platform had seen over the years. Zuckerberg added that Facebook has been reporting on ways to “strengthen the system against this type of failure” over the past 24 hours.

He also said that the outage is “a reminder of how important our work is” to our users.

“The serious concern of such an outage is not the number of people switching to competitive services or the amount of money we lose, but the people who depend on our services communicate with their loved ones or It means running and supporting a business in their community. “

Facebook, including Instagram, accounts for 82% of all social advertising spending in the United States, according to research firm eMarketer. By comparison, the next closest social platforms are LinkedIn at 4.3%, Twitter at 3.8%, Pinterest at 3.4%, and Snapchat at 3.1%. Others, including things like TikTok, are 2.2%

For example, Facebook’s US digital advertising revenue will be over $ 48 billion this year and over $ 57 billion in 2022, eMarketer said. In addition, Instagram’s digital advertising revenue is projected to reach $ 25 billion this year and more than $ 32 billion next year, eMarketer reports.

Patrick Guillory, Marketing Director of Constant Contact, a digital marketer, states that social media is the most popular marketing tool among small businesses. A recent Constant Contact survey found that 63% of small businesses use social media (mainly Facebook) to promote their businesses.

“Many businesses, especially small businesses, rely on social media to start, grow and expand, and (Monday’s outage) can be a moment of failure or interruption for some.” Said Gilloly.

Advertisers and businesses using Facebook seem to be sighing relief. “There is no evidence that user data has been compromised” as a result of the outage, the tech giant said at the end of Monday.

But one cybersecurity expert thinks Facebook isn’t very positive when faced with an attack.

“Given the current environment in which they are, do they even admit they were attacked?” Said Tamara Schwartz, an assistant professor of cybersecurity and business administration at York University in Pennsylvania. “Many people haven’t trusted them yet, as they have recently accused whistleblowers of unethical choices and Congress has accused them of being irresponsible to their users.”

“It’s not unreasonable to think that something else has happened,” Schwartz added.

When the outage occurred, Facebook experienced a one-to-two punch as “this all happened very quickly,” Janardhan said when the outage occurred.

In the race to find out what went wrong, the engineering team quickly learned that Facebook and its set of apps had been removed from the DNS (Domain Name System) servers that basically make up the “Internet roster.” I did.

“[Engineers]faced two major obstacles, one was that they couldn’t access the data center in the usual way because the network was down,” said Janardhan. “And secondly, the complete loss of DNS broke many of the internal tools we typically use to investigate and resolve such outages.”

Therefore, Janardhan said the end result was, “The DNS server is still up and unreachable, which prevents other parts of the Internet from finding the server. “.

Due to Facebook’s “out-of-band network access going down,” Janardhan said engineers had to go to an onsite data center to “debug the problem” and restart the system. However, this was time consuming due to the high level of physical and system security set in these onsite locations.

“Once inside, the hardware and routers are designed to be difficult to change, even if they are physically accessible, so they are needed to bring users onsite to work on the server. It took extra time to activate the secure access protocol, “Janardin said. “It was only then that I could see the problem and bring the backbone back online.”

While Facebook was up and running again, Janardhan did not rule out that the platform and its properties were experiencing another outage from reoccurring, albeit with less impact.

“I believe these trade-offs are worth it. While daily security has improved significantly, recovery from such rare events has been slowed down,” he said. I did. “Our job from now on is to strengthen testing, drilling, and overall resilience to minimize such events.”

