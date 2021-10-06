Tech interview platform Byteboard spins out of Google’s Area 120 to raise new funding





Byteboard is a service designed to replace the pre-onsite technical interview part of a company’s hiring process with a web-based alternative, spun out of Google, learned by TechCrunch, and confirmed by Google. The product was originally cultivated as part of an in-house R & D lab known as Area 120 and was led by CEO Sargun Kaur. With this move, Byteboard will be the first Area120 project to end Google and become its own independent company. But Google says this is an exception, not a rule.

Google told us that spinouts will not affect the future strategies of existing area 120 teams and groups. Instead, the company’s R & D department will continue to focus on funding projects that are most likely to promote Google’s own opportunities, the company said.

In addition to the spin-out, Byteboard has undertaken new investments ranging from $ 10 million to $ 15 million from Cowboy Ventures and others. However, we understand that this is not an “acquisition” as Google will hold a stake in the new company and will continue to be led by co-founders Kaur and Nikke Hardson-Hurley.

A Google spokeswoman told TechCrunch, “I was thrilled to see Biteboard incubating in the Google Area 120 over the last three years.” “The Byteboards solution provides high-growth companies with the tools they need to evaluate and hire the best technical talents with greater efficiency and fairness. Sargun, Nikke, and other members of the Byteboard team. I look forward to continuing to work with them, “they said. ..

Launched in 2019, Byteboard’s idea was to create a tool that would make the technical interview experience less hassle and more effective. The team said at the time that the current process for interviewing software engineers didn’t really work to measure how well someone would do in their day-to-day engineering work. Instead, interviews often benefit people who have the time and resources to prepare because they do more testing of memorization than the actual application of people’s skills.

Byteboard Interview Technical Specification Exercise

Image credit: Byte board

Byteboard does this by presenting job seekers with a real coding environment to choose from supported languages ​​such as Java, Python, Ruby, C ++, C #, JavaScript (node.js), Go and PHP. Reverse it.

Web-based interviews are conducted in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, mobile interviews are provided in Swift (iOS) and Kotlin (Android), and data engineering interviews are provided in Python and Java.

Its end-to-end services include an interview platform, a bank of coordinated questions across over 20 key software engineering skills, and an ex-post evaluation. A group of experienced engineers will review and evaluate the interview. This evaluation is then processed anonymously with the goal of removing the bias from the process.

After debuting in 2019, the business is on track. Byteboard recovered again in the third quarter of 2020 as companies returned to employment after the initial brief slump in the COVID blockade. According to the Byteboard website, the service is used by Lyft, Hulu, Figma, Imperfect Foods, PlayVS, Betterment, Robinhood, GoodRx, ETHOS, Ezoic, Glowforge and more.

In addition to the benefits of running the interview process over the Web instead of doing it directly (another concern in the COVID era), the quality of data and ratings, and a less stressful environment for candidates, Byteboard can also save businesses. I can do it. It costs money because you don’t have to pay an engineer to staff the interview and measure the results.

However, the possibilities of Byteboard may be limited to products owned by Google.

Because engineers are part of Byteboard’s human evaluation process, Google will be part of the recruitment group of other companies, including those that directly compete. This clearly raises ethical issues, as companies usually do not allow competitors to participate in the hiring process. This is mainly why Byteboard is moving forward as its own business, not as a Google-owned project.

Half a dozen of all Byteboard team members have joined an independent company, and two have chosen to stay at Google and move on to a new project, a near-problem source told TechCrunch. Google didn’t confirm the details of this aspect of the deal, but said Byteboard will continue to expand its core product and operational focus for sharing over the next few months.

