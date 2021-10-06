Google agrees with the government’s request to pull ads that link to fake travel sites





Google agreed yesterday with a request from the Government of Canada and the results displayed when travelers coming to Canada searched the ArriveCan app to protect them from paying unnecessary fees on their phone websites. Has changed.

ArriveCan is an app used by the government to record visits from abroad for the purpose of tracking COVID-19. Both Canadian residents and foreign visitors must have it.

However, scammers are taking advantage of this requirement by directing travelers to fake ArriveCan websites and charging for services.

Until yesterday, Google inadvertently helped one of those websites seduce traffic by selling advertising space at the top of ArriveCan’s search engine results.

For example, a traveler planning a flight from Heathrow to Toronto and searching for the ArriveCan app on Google’s UK site will see a list titled “Travel Declaration Canada-Fast and Easy Application” at the top of the page. ..

A small box marked the list as an ad, but otherwise it was very similar to other search results. This list frequently appears on the actual Government of Canada website titled “Entering Canada Using ArriveCan” and leads to canada.ca> coronavirus-disease-covid-19.

Payment was sent to Spain instead of Canada

Travelers who enter previous sites not operated by the Government of Canada go through a series of pages requesting personal and travel information. The traveler may also notice a small print disclaimer admitting that the page is “owned and operated by a private travel agency that is not affiliated, enforced or sponsored by the Government of Canada or any government agency.” , You may not notice it.

Applicants must pay US $ 65 to fill out the form. The payment will be made to a company called Elvisa Online Travel in Vic, Catalonia, Spain.

The small print on this page will pay for personal assistance when you fill out and submit the ArriveCAN form with the contact details and health information that the government needs to visit the country. The service is provided at your own expense. You can also make your own health declaration directly on the government website without your expert review or expert assistance. “

Andre Gagnon of the Public Health Agency of Canada said the site offers useless services.

“These malicious sites have nothing to do with ArriveCAN and are not receiving any data,” he said.

High app traffic

The actual ArriveCan app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. It is one of Canada’s most downloaded apps and has over 100,000 reviews posted on two download sites. The app is designed to be simple enough for travelers to complete without assistance, and is generally well received by both Google and Apple customers.

Since the release of the app earlier this year, the Government of Canada has warned ArriveCan users to be aware that outside parties will charge, saying, “If the ArriveCAN app or web page prompts you to pay, it’s fraudulent. Is warned.

However, scammers are still able to make money by using Google to direct people to their pages.

“The Government of Canada is aware of this issue and is in contact with Google,” Ganyon told CBC News on Monday, a week after CBC News first inquired about the scam.

Google withdrew its ad that night.

“Advertising that misleads users about the advertiser’s partnership with the government or the services it provides is prohibited. If we find an ad that violates our policy, we will take immediate action, in which case we will place the ad on the platform. We’ve removed it, “said a Google Canada spokeswoman. He told CBC News that the particular breach was a breach of Google’s government services policy.

