Google Analytics 4 updates include data-driven attribution, machine learning models to fill measurement gaps, and search console integration





Google announced on Tuesday that new search console integrations, data-driven attribution, and new machine learning models to fill measurement gaps will be available in Google Analytics 4 (GA4).

The company hasn’t said when site owners will need to switch from universal analytics to GA4, but these new features and announcement languages ​​(using these additional features will make the new Google Analytics a major player. Future analytics solutions) suggest that search marketers need to be prepared for changes.

Search console integration. The new search console integration allows marketers to view data such as site ranks and click-leading queries from within Google Analytics 4.

Data-driven attribution will move to GA4. In the coming weeks, data-driven attribution with no minimum threshold will be available in attribution reports. This update is a follow-up to last week’s announcement by Google to move from last click by making data-driven attribution the default model for all new Google Ads conversion actions.

Conversion by channel grouping with data-driven attribution. Image: Google.

Data-driven attribution will be available at the property level as soon as it is published in the attribution report. At that point, your site manager will be able to see the revenue and conversions that have been contributed in the conversion reports and explorations.

Machine learning to deal with measurement gaps. Google will introduce two new modeling features, transformation modeling and behavioral modeling, in GA4. This can help marketers close the gap in understanding customer behavior when cookies and other identifiers are not available.

Conversion modeling is used in attribution reports, conversion reports, and explorations to identify where conversions are coming from and assign them to the appropriate Google and non-Google channels.

Support for behavioral modeling in reports will soon be available. In its announcement, Google uses rigorously tested and validated machine learning to bridge behavioral data gaps such as daily active users and average revenue per user.

Why do you care? Data-driven attribution may provide a more accurate overview of the role that different channels play to support conversions (as opposed to the last click where the last interaction gets all credits). This will allow you to make better decisions about where to invest, which can lead to more conversions.

Search console integration allows marketers to access information at a glance within GA4 without actually opening the search console.

By including modeled conversions, Google can provide more accurate reports, optimize ad campaigns, and improve automated bidding, Google said on its conversion modeling help page. The uninterrupted measurements that behavior modeling brings can help you understand how many new users you’ve gained since your last campaign, and the steps in the goal-achieving process that users typically stop by. We recommend that you test these features and analyze your data before making decisions based on these features.

The company hasn’t yet announced whether or when it will announce Universal Analytics more accurately, but it’s been almost a year since Google Analytics 4 was announced. The new features and announcement wording above show that the company is moving forward and away from universal analytics. This means that marketers need to set GA4 properties now (if they haven’t already) to get used to the platform. Start collecting as much data as possible. Many marketers are dissatisfied with how GA4 is configured after years of using Universal Analytics. We hope that Google will include some UX changes to facilitate the transition for marketers struggling to adapt to the updated platform.

