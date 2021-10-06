Play this fantastic Resident Evil Village x Castlevania game





Resident Evil: The Village has an eerie old castle full of vampires. Castlevania has an eerie old castle full of vampires. You can see where this is heading.

Residentvania is a small tribute game created by OctO and is very good. After two months of work, all the in-game assets were custom-made to give you a play and look that closely resembles Castlevania. Only you control Ethan Winters, not Simon Belmont.

Even the level design is a crossover, and the opening stage of Castlevania is given the transformation of Castlevania. It is available on itch.io and can be controlled by the keyboard. You can see the trailer below.

The official description of OctOs via PC Gamer is as follows:

The total development period was two months. All assets are custom made, but the game itself is completely free and is a fan game and cannot be sold.

The first thing I thought about when playing Resident Evil Village was how much it reminded me of Castlevania Dracula, so I thought Id would mash up the two. I chose the first level of the original Castlevania for the NES and mixed it with the Castlevania Castle section of RE: Village.

Resident Evil Village: KOTAKU Review

Only a few years ago, Resident Evil 7 set a high standard for final follow-up, demonstrating a return to the roots of the series survival horror. Resident Evil Village remains the prey of the series’ most harmful issues, but especially the inevitable change from horror to action and the bosses who don’t exactly match the powerful moments of gameplay make the game a hit. Cylinder that does not obscure the frequency of doing. Village may not be able to meet the potential of its predecessor, but with a safe new entry in the series, it causes the same entertaining anxiety as my favorite Resident Evil game, and some of the franchise’s potential to move on. Provides interesting wrinkles.

