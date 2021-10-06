You’re not ready for Halloween until you add these Alexa skills to Amazon Echo





Your echo can make your home creepy.

Chris Monroe / CNET

With Halloween approaching, Amazon Echo is the first and best place to look for creepy sounds, stories and music. Alexais is ready to attend the festival with a variety of eerie skills and screams. It is equipped to transform your home into a haunted house or Halloween game night with some voice commands. And if you really want to do everything, Google and Ring also have some Halloween tricks and treats.

To get started with Alexa, use the Amazon site or voice commands to give your home a spooky Halloween feel. Voice assistants can even help you find last-minute outfits just in time for the eerie soiree (more on this below). Here’s how to get the most out of your creepy skills and settings to prepare for October 31st (and all year long if you’re crazy about Halloween like me). This is our favorite way Amazon Echo ($ 30 on Amazon) can make your home creepy with All Hallows’ Eve.

Scare outsiders with Echo speakers

If you have multiple Echo speakers, it’s fun to put one outdoors to hide it and surprise the other speakers. For example, you can broadcast creepy sounds or play Halloween music. You can also use the speaker’s drop-in feature to let the trick or treater know that you’re enjoying the costume from a safe distance and the amount of candy. Keep in mind that it may be best to have a small bag of candy so that dozens of hands do not touch each piece. You also need to make sure that the echo is falling from the rain to prevent water damage.

Play an eerie sound

There are many Alexa skills that provide them, rather than spooky soundless Halloween. You can also ask Alexa to come up with an idea by saying, “Alexa, let’s be creepy.”

The creepy Halloween sound plays a continuous loop of unstable noise until you tell Alexa to stop. All you have to do is say, “Alexa, start the creepy Halloween sound.” The creepy sound plays the original creepy sound of 50 minutes (in a continuous loop), with the Easter egg sound hidden inside. Start by saying, “Alexa, open the creepy sound.” The spooky scream will play a random scream after the selected set time. “Alexa asks Spooky Scream to start in 5 minutes,” he says. Turn up the volume and wait for an unknown victim to fall into your trap.

You can also request audio like Spooky Sounds for Halloween EP on Spotify. Alexa has other creepy sounds like haunted houses and scary Halloween sounds that can turn your Alexa device into a Halloween sound machine.

The eerie sound should scare the children in the neighborhood.

Chris Monroe / CNET Play Halloween-themed games

If you’re looking for a creepy game to play, there are quite a few Alexa skills to choose from. However, if you want Alexa to choose, say “Alexa, let’s be creepy.”

Magic Door is a popular interactive adventure game. Follow the Dark Forest Pass to find the Wise Wizard and reach the Witch’s Mansion. The ghost detector sounds just like that. To earn Ghost Bux, you need to detect and capture ghosts. You can use GhostBux to purchase “improvements, gadgets, missions” to further your gameplay. Haunted Adventure is just one of several creepy adventure games. HalloweenFeelthePressure is a spin-off of Feel. Pressure with a Halloween twist. You have to answer the question based on the letters of the alphabet. To “save the soul”, you need 10 correct answers in a row.Collect scary stories

Want to hear something chilly, yet child-friendly? Just say, “Alexa, tell me an eerie story,” and you’ll hear the actor’s short story. They are great for young ears because they are pretty cheesy.

If you want to hear something a little scary, you can try the ScareMe skill. Say “Alexa, tell me a scary story.” It will read you a short, two-sentence scary story. Kids can also use Scooby Doo! Mystery’s scary story theater. Say “Alexa, I’m ready to solve the mystery of Scooby Doo” or “I want to solve the mystery of Alexa, Scooby Doo” from an echo-enabled device. The skill is free, but the Alexa app requires parental permission.

Are you still scared? Create your own scary story with the Alexa Halloween Blueprint. You can also use the name of the person at home as the character in the story.

Alexa can tell scary stories.

Alina Bradford / CNET Play Halloween Music

One of Alexa’s best tricks on Halloween is playing party music. Like this Halloween party soundtrack, you can easily create a playlist with all your Halloween favorites on Amazon Music or Spotify and ask Alexa to play it. Alternatively, you can use your Halloween music skills.

Welcome visitors with an eerie sound

Talk to a trick or treater waiting at the door using an Alexa compatible video doorbell like a ring. With the ring doorbell, you can make people who come to the door say “boo”. You can also turn the chime into an eerie tone. The ring doorbell has some other creepy features and hardware accessories.

You can also use the Trick the Witch skill on your Alexa device to entertain guests with a witch’s voice. Let’s start by saying, “Alexa, start the witch’s trick.” Witch Ramona is an interactive game where trick or treats can participate while practicing social distance. Alternatively, you can enable Halloween Facts to share facts about October 31st with your visitors.

When you hear or think you’ve heard the doorbell, tell Alexa to “answer the front door” or “display.” [camera name]”To see who is there.

The video doorbell shows who is at the door.

Chris Monroe / CNET Create a smart haunted house

You can use your Echo device to turn your home into a haunted house. You need to replace the regular light bulb with a smart light bulb and change the color to orange, purple, red. However, it’s much more fun to set up a routine that can be triggered by saying “Alexa, creepy” rather than the boring “Alexa, turn the lights red”.

For example, you can create a routine that turns the lights orange to play Halloween music. If you have a smart plug ($ 25 on Target), you can also plug in Halloween decorations into the plug and set it to your routine.

Make your home creepy with smart light bulbs.

Get help with Josh Miller / CNET last-minute costumes

If you’re one of the last-minute (guilty) people to find a costume, Alexa can help you come up with some ideas. Alexa uses her Halloween costume idea skills to list several ideas until she finds one she likes.

Say “Alexa, open up your Halloween costume ideas”. Then answer the “yes” or “no” questions until you come up with the perfect outfit idea.

Brighten up with Halloween jokes

If you go crazy by the end of the night, tell a joke to get Alexa to feel better. Say “Alexa, tell me a Halloween joke.” The joke it gave me was, “Why shouldn’t you date a spirit? So you can’t be a ghost.” The jokes may not be weird, but they can distract you from the scary stories you heard at least early in the night.

When Halloween is over, dive into the 10 weirdest things you can do with Amazon Echo, the four best ways to use Amazon Echo in your living room, and four places to keep Amazon Echo out of your home.

