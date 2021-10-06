Google adds search console integration to Google Analytics, new data attribution modeling





As we slowly move towards a cookie-free web environment that changes the way data is processed and attributed, Google is machined into Google Analytics, as well as additional insights to help marketers better understand web performance. I’m trying to add a learning tool. ..

First, Google is looking to add more search insights with a new integration with the search console platform.

As explained by Google:

The search console provides detailed information about the performance of your website’s organic search, including site rank in search results, queries that led to clicks, and post-click data such as engaged sessions and conversions. The new search console integration will help you understand the role that organic search plays in driving traffic and engagement to your site compared to other marketing channels such as search advertising, email, and social.

Analytics always has a variety of search insights built in, and it’s often enough to understand how Google Search is driving (or not driving) traffic to your site. However, for those looking to further optimize their SEO process, the new search console integration may provide more specific data and help develop a more comprehensive and engaging SEO optimization process.

In addition to this, Google adds a data-driven attribution to the Google Analytics 4 property that does not have a minimum threshold requirement.

With Google’s data-driven attribution model, you don’t overestimate or underestimate a single channel because you can better understand how all your marketing activities affect conversions together. .. Unlike last-click attribution, where 100% of the credit goes to the final interaction, data-driven attribution is based on how much the touchpoints impacted conversion drive. Distribute credits to.

Google does not accurately represent the overall performance of digital marketing, so we are working to move away from last-click attribution whenever possible. Along with this, Google recently announced that it will make data-driven attribution the default attribution model for all new conversion actions in Google Ads. Adding to analytics further integrates that approach into a broader marketing toolset.

And finally, Google is trying to combat the loss of attribution data as it moves to strengthen data privacy management by adding new modeling prediction capabilities to analytics.

Using Google’s advanced modeling technology, the new Google Analytics can bridge the gap in understanding customer behavior when cookies and other identifiers are not available. Analyze vast amounts of historical data to identify correlations and trends between key data points and use those insights to make predictions about your customer journey.

This means that as Apple’s new data privacy changes take effect and Google itself considers increasing users’ data privacy management options, marketers will continue to have less data. Google, along with Facebook, wants to be able to replace the lost data. Insights with accurate modeling and forecasting tools based on user behavior over time.

We’re still not sure how effective each option will be for each brand or business, but new modeling options are available in analytics, and conversion modeling in attribution reports and behavioral modeling are coming soon. increase.

Google Analytics remains an important tool for marketers, and these new options are important to help bring the platform better aligned with the latest shifts and inform and guide strategic thinking in many ways. We guarantee that you will continue to be a data provider. It takes some time and testing to measure the benefits of each, but there are more options to help you make changes.

