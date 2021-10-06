Autify Advances No-Code AI-powered Software Testing Automation Platform with $ 10 Million Series A-TechCrunch





Autify CEO and co-founder Chikazawa Ryo, while working as a software engineer in Japan, Singapore and San Francisco for the past decade, realized that there was one common problem in the software development industry. Testing the software takes too long.

Chikazawa and co-founder Sam Yamashita launched Autify in San Francisco in 2016 to develop software test automation. This enables software developers to quickly deliver high quality software to their customers in a rapidly changing market.

Today, Autifys software test automation addresses labor shortage and technical issues through a no-code platform.

Autify today announced that it has secured a $ 10 million Series A round to support new product development, including the launch of native app testing for mobile and global expansion.

With the latest funding, Autifys totaled $ 12.2 million, according to Chikazawa. A completely remote company, Autify has 30 employees worldwide.

World Innovation Lab (WiL) led Series A with the participation of new investor Uncorrelated Ventures and individual investor Jonathan Siegel. Existing backers Archetype Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Tably also participated in the round.

The vast majority of Autify’s global peers offer low-code test automation solutions aimed at enabling software developers with diverse coding skills to get their work done faster. However, some countries, including Japan, are facing a serious developer shortage problem that the low-code approach cannot solve, WiL partner Masaya Kubota said in an interview with TechCrunch.

Low-code solutions may work for tech-savvy companies, but no-code can capture the larger mass markets around the world, Kubota told TechCrunch.

Previously, software test automation could only be done by someone who could write the code, but Autify as a no-code solution is meant to allow anyone to automate testing, with developers and non-developers. Useful for both developers.

The three main features of Autify for Web and Mobile are cross-browser, multi-device testing in parallel. Automatic repair by AI. And visual regression testing. Autify’s AI detects source code / UI changes and automatically corrects test scenarios each time it is run. Visual regression, on the other hand, allows statements to be automatically detected and run without maintenance.

As remote work is becoming the norm in many companies around the world, software developers and QA teams are finding it increasingly difficult to prepare and manage mobile devices for manual testing. With Autifys no-code for mobile, anyone can easily create, run, and automate software test scenarios without any programming knowledge or automation skills by simply interacting with the mobile app in a web browser. According to Chikazawa, there is no need to prepare a real mobile device with different combinations of operating systems, screen sizes, network operators, and user scenarios.

The newly launched Autumn for mobile beta dramatically improves QA productivity by improving the efficiency of testing mobile native applications and allowing users to manage both web and mobile native application testing on the same platform. We aim to improve it.

According to Chikizawa, Autify for web was launched in October 2019 and has a large number of B2C and B2B SaaS customers in Japan, the United States, Singapore and Europe, including Unity, DeNA and ZOZO.

The company is currently focusing on two markets, the US and Japan, but plans to promote further global expansion, Chikizawa said.

“Autify had its global vision from the beginning. It’s backed by a well-thought-out market development strategy. Autify could customize the solution only to Japanese users who are difficult to expand globally. Instead, we decided to design the solution based on global standards from day one, “Kubota told TechCrunch.

According to a Global Market Insights study, the software testing market is projected to grow by $ 60 billion by 2027.

With 75% of global companies still running software development tests manually, Autify hopes to disrupt the $ 1.3 trillion global testing market by offering no-code applications for automated testing. Chikazawa says. Supporting three approaches to test automation (no code, leveraging AI, customer success) has long plagued the test market with labor shortages, high maintenance costs, and technical challenges. Can be dealt with. The best part of all this is that Autify can address these issues at any stage of development without sacrificing product quality.

Autify can win in the test market because the lack of developers is not just a problem in Japan. For example, in the United States, the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the shortage of engineers will exceed 1.2 million by 2026, Kubota said.

Kubota says Autify enables not only technology companies, but also companies in regions and industries that may not have enough technical staff to improve software development.

Global personal consumption of mobile apps will reach $ 111 billion in 2020, up 30% year-on-year in 2019, and the market continues to grow rapidly, according to a statement citing the Sensor Tower.

