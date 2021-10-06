Google won’t fight South Korea’s new app store payment method The Register





Google’s South Korean business has decided to comply with a new national law that prohibits restricting payments to its Play Store for either app payments or in-app purchases.

This law was enacted in September and was the first such law in the world. It’s pretty interesting in itself, as both Google and Apple have said that allowing third-party payments puts users at risk. Epic Games, which unilaterally enabled its own payment option for iOS apps, sees this issue as one of Apple’s unjustified monopolies.

South Korean media reported yesterday that Google’s country director Kim Jeong Hoon appeared in front of the National Science, ICT and Korea Communications Commission, saying, “There are some unfortunate areas, but we respect the law.” rice field.

A Google spokesman told the register that those reports were correct.

“We intend to comply with Korean law and will continue to consider options that allow us to keep Android free and maintain service fees to keep our investment in the ecosystem. In the coming weeks, we will continue to work with developers. I plan to share it. “Spokesman added.

This implies that Google is not aware of the insurmountable technical barriers to making the necessary changes, as well as ensuring that it complies with the law rather than trying to counter it. I admit it.

However, this statement is not without threats. Google’s allegations against Korean law included that acquiring 30% of the price of digital products would fund the development of the Android and Play stores.

The company’s “considering options that can keep Android free” suggests that it doesn’t make third-party payment systems available for free at the push of a switch.

Google and Apple are being pressured by both regulators and rivals to allow third-party payments. Microsoft is leading the responsibility of the latter group and recently reduced in-store savings and allowed third-party over-the-counter.

Regulators in Europe, the United States and Australia continue to investigate whether app stores distort the market in ways that harm consumers.

