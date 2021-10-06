$ 1.5 Million Grant to Expand Entrepreneurship Support in Shenando Valley





Staunton, Virginia (WVIR)-The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) has earned $ 1.5 million to support entrepreneurs and grow their businesses.

The first step in Build to Scale Grant is to create a regional coalition. This involves coming up with a common language and brand that tells people about all the entrepreneurs and opportunities in the area.

SCCF Executive Director Debbie Irwin said he was really really good at talking about our beautiful outdoor recreation and all the great little towns and main streets in the area. But it’s not about the vibrant business community that exists here.

Irwin says this kind of investment really helps create a community where people want to live.

Shenandoah Valley has chosen to receive a Build to Scale Venture Challenge grant from the highly competitive U.S. Department of Economic Development

The Shenando Valley will be awarded a federal grant and a corresponding amount of $ 1.5 million to support local entrepreneurship and innovation.

It was announced today that the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund has won a Venture Challenge Grant through the US Department of Economic Development (EDA) Build to Scale (B2S) program. The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, in collaboration with the Center on Rural Innovation (CORI), has applied for this grant as part of the CORIs 2021 Rural Innovation Initiative. This is a technical assistance program to create a comprehensive digital economy that supports scalable entrepreneurship and technical job creation.

This initiative was launched in 2018 by CORI and its sister organization, Rural Innovations Strategies, Inc (RISI). This was made possible by a cooperation agreement between RISI and EDA. To date, the program has graduated from 25 communities and has helped rural communities secure more than $ 17 million to build technology accelerator programs and other elements for scalable entrepreneurial strategies in rural communities. ..

In addition to EDA, Siegel Family Endowment and Walmart are funding the initiative.

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is a visionary leader in the Shenandoah Valley, bringing together diverse partners across the region to envision a strategic path to scalable technology entrepreneurship and increased local tech jobs. I am. We are very proud of their tireless efforts to realize their vision and are very excited that their efforts have been rewarded through this Build to Scale Venture Challenge Grant. .. We can’t wait to see how the Shenando Valley will change over the next three years through the REV initiative.

We couldn’t get any more excited about this opportunity with the Bureau of Economic Development. The grant leverages the momentum that Shenando Valley has experienced over entrepreneurship to create a place for great people to live, work and play, said Debbie Irwin, executive director of the Shenando Community Capital Fund. Stated. This would not have been possible without our wonderful partner. CIT, JMU, GO Virginia Region 8, Shenandoah Valley Partnership, Charlottesville Angel Network, Charlottesville Business Innovation Council, Shenandoah Valley Tech Council, and numerous regions throughout the region. The Shenando Valley entrepreneurial ecosystem continues to thrive thanks to collaboration and investment like this opportunity in the region.

With $ 1.5 million provided by Venture Challenge Grants and Matching Funds, Shenando Valley gains existing momentum within the entrepreneurial ecosystem by boosting regional innovation and paving the way for a scalable technology entrepreneurial spirit. We plan to use B2S grants to take advantage of it.

The 2021 Build to Scale program awarded 50 grants to applicants from 26 states. The grant represents a total of $ 36.5 million in federal investment. Shenando Valley was one of only eight rural communities that won this award this year.

Shenandoah Valley also participates in the CORIs Rural Innovation Network, a community of growing rural communities in 18 states, training locals in digital skills, hiring new economies for jobs, and startups driving the economy of the future. We are working on the launch of.

