What is Google doing with Blockchain?





Google is one of the big tech giants and how have you leveraged distributed technology?

Big Tech is paying more and more attention to the development of blockchain space. Support for common names like Google could push blockchain to the mainstream, but there is still room for progress from both blockchain developers and well-known legacy companies. In June 2019, Google published a blog post suggesting the benefits of integrating distributed ledgers with the latest Internet resources and public cloud services. This innovative hybrid cloud blockchain approach has surprised many. Google used Ethereum (ETH) for this purpose, revealing that the company was seriously researching the technology. This is a step towards making public blockchain data available for free on Google Cloud, which has been possible for many years. With the help of Chainlink (LINK) Oracle, the interoperability between Ethereum smart contracts and Google’s enterprise cloud data warehouse is the potential of this technology. In addition, we spotlighted the possibility of using chainlink services to deliver data on the chain to reduce inefficiencies and introduce new features.

Google’s commitment to blockchain technology has undergone an interesting change in early 2020 when Google Cloud partnered with the decentralized video streaming platform Theta Labs. Initially it looked like a small partnership, but when it became clear that any Google Cloud user could deploy Theta’s blockchain network and experiment with the technology, collaboration ambitions became apparent. I did.

As part of this agreement, Google Cloud has set up the Theta Network (THETA) validator node to support users across Europe. From this point on, Google Cloud has become an integral part of the Theta ecosystem. In addition, Thetas Network has become the seventh blockchain to make data widely available through Google’s public dataset program. In early 2021, tech giant investment arm Google Ventures became one of the investors in Blockchain.com’s $ 120 million round. Given the breadth of Blockchain.coms’ activities, we offer both Bitcoin (BTC) wallet services and Block Explorer. The financial support of Google’s company has received a lot of attention. Google Cloud’s initial interest in taking the next step and becoming an investor in a major blockchain company remained constant with public blockchain and distributed ledger technology. Google has confirmed that it remains enthusiastic about hosting network nodes on Google Cloud through several partnerships with EOS, Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) and others. This feature is still available to developers, as Google Cloud continues to support multiple blockchain networks.

Over the years, Google Cloud has partnered with multiple blockchain providers. The main purpose is the same. It’s about allowing users to run blockchain nodes on Google Cloud. Staying competitive with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services is two providers that make it easy for users to interact with blockchain nodes with minimal effort.

Google recently partnered with Dapper Labs, a Canadian blockchain studio that develops Web 3.0 products and services. One of its flagship concepts is the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Marketplace. Under the terms of a multi-year partnership, Google Cloud has promised to act as a network operator for the Dapper Labs’ Flow (FLOW) blockchain. A broader ecosystem of NFTs, games and apps. Google also provides a secure infrastructure for Dapper to continue to grow. Flow’s popular NFT projects currently include the NBA Top Shot and CryptoKitties.

In addition, the Flow blockchain is accessible from Google Cloud, making the integration of Flow with Google software much more convenient.

One of Google’s interesting ventures is the company’s decision to compile a “bundle” for blockchain developers. With Google DevOps and Blockchain Developer Bundle, users can evolve from beginner to expert relatively quickly.

For example, developers can use Google courses to take the Blockchain Training Alliance-certified Blockchain Solutions Architect exam. In addition, there is a Certified Blockchain Developer-Hyperledger exam that students can complete and be certified. For some developers, certification is the first step in building a career in the blockchain industry.

To date, Google has shown no clear indication that it plans to build its own solution using blockchain technology. Doing so goes against the granularity of a company’s business model, which aims to centralize as much data as possible. This doesn’t mean that Google may not be experimenting with the technology in any particular way, yet publicly known about its future plans remains limited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-google-doing-with-blockchain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]rnetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos