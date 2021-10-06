Sber Market and METRO Move Dark Store in Moscow — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





SberMarket, an online distribution service for groceries and ready-made products, has partnered with METRO to open what is being marketed as the first joint dark store (also known as the Microfulfillment Center) in Moscow.

This facility is located at the METRO store at 19 Shossenaya Street.

It covers an area of ​​1,000 square meters and features approximately 10,000 stock keeping units (SKUs). Express delivery is now available to residents of southeastern Moscow.

According to SberMarket, 80% of customer orders at METRO are for the most purchased 3,346 SKUs and 90% are for 6,016 SKUs.

By storing the most popular items in a specially equipped center, it is said that picking and delivery times for orders can be significantly reduced. Residents around the Dark Store can receive groceries and merchandise from METRO within 30-80 minutes.

Dmitry Zhulin, Co-Founder and Vice President of Strategy at SberMarket, said: This new model reverses retailers’ approach to shipping from offline hypermarkets.

This speeds up order picking and delivery multiple times, allows store unloading, and maintains high integrity and a wide range of products for customers.

In addition, the economics of online delivery units are improved. Procurement professionals can receive more orders over the same period, improving efficiency and sales per square meter.

We are already considering expanding the project to other cities and regions, including new partnerships.

Martin Schumacher, CEO of METRO Cash & Carry Russia, said: The launch and express delivery of the Dark Store is just the tip of the iceberg of e-commerce development.

We are constantly improving the internal processes of our stores, launching new partnerships and developing technical solutions to ensure that our customers get whatever they want, whenever they want.

This ensures that the METRO store remains the most convenient location for partner delivery services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/10/6/sbermarket-and-metro-make-dark-store-move-in-moscow

