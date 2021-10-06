Facebook whistleblowers rekindle bipartisan support to curb Big Tech





The abominable testimony from a former Facebook employee has rekindled bipartisan support for tech sector restraints, and members of the US Congress have vowed to tighten rules for large corporations.

A senior member of the Senate Trade Commission said on Tuesday to crack down on Facebook and other large Silicon Valley groups after Francis Hogen told Senator how social media companies repeatedly prioritized profits over user safety. He said he was considering various laws.

Richard Blumenthal, Democratic Chairman of the Senate Consumer Protection Subcommittee, told reporters after the hearing: .. ..I think it’s good to actually get it [new legislation] Beyond the finish line.

“”[Haugen] It provided parents across the country with a lot of hope and encouragement that there was something they could do to protect their children. “

Owen Tedford, a research analyst at Beacon Policy Advisors based in Washington, said:

In a three-hour hearing, Hogen encourages former employers to maximize social interactions on their platform, even if those interactions exacerbate addiction, bullying, and eating disorders. I accused him of doing it.

Facebook has repeatedly decided not to implement changes that reduce the visibility of inflammatory content, Haugen said.

She also puts children in 24-hour bullying and content that the company hides from research conducted on how its services specifically affect children and negatively impacts the mental health of its users. I explained in detail whether it was exposed.

“The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram more secure, and prioritizes huge profits over people, so it doesn’t make the necessary changes. It requires congressional action. They need action. Can’t solve this crisis without your help, “Hogen told a member of the committee.

In a memo to employees published on Facebook on Tuesday, Zuckerberg later wrote: However, he did not disagree with any of Hogen’s de facto allegations.

Recommended

Congress is considering a variety of legislation to strengthen the legislation of large technology companies. They include federal privacy protection, restrictions on the legal immunity enjoyed by social media companies, and several legislation that strengthens the hands of US competition policy enforcers to take action against these companies. Will be.

According to experts, one of the reforms most likely to go through is the expansion of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, which makes it illegal for businesses to collect personal information under the age of 13 without parental consent.

The other is a move to limit Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. This means that even if you moderate the content that users post to the platform, you can’t sue social media companies.

So far, most of these reforms have struggled to get enough political momentum to bring them to vote, but activists and some experts say Hogen’s testimony may change that. I believe it may not be possible.

Eleanor Goetan, Head of Public Policy at the National Center for Sexual Exploitation, said: This could solidify the instinct for stronger online protection for children that already existed throughout Congress. “

However, some argue that it is still difficult for Democrats and Republicans to agree on the details of the legislative changes. For example, committee members have not yet agreed whether the new federal privacy law should replace what has been recently imposed by individual states.

Neil Chilsung, senior researcher in technology and innovation at the Charles Koch Institute and opposed to most new technology regulations, said: .. “

Daily newsletter

#techFT provides news, comments, and analysis on the big companies, technologies, and issues that shape this fastest sector move from specialists based around the world. Click here to get #techFT in your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/e9e25ff3-639a-4cc1-bb81-dedf24d956e3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos