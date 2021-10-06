Google updates maps, searches, shopping and nesting for sustainability





As of Wednesday, Google Maps eco-friendly routing is live in the United States

Photo courtesy of Google

On Wednesday, Google made a series of changes to many of its core products to make it easier for consumers to make sustainable choices.

“Climate change is more than a threat today,” Google CEO and parent company Sundar Pichai said in a pre-recorded video during Tuesday’s virtual press event. “This is a real and present danger. From wildfires to floods to more frequent and severe storms, climate change is the most serious risk we face and our health, economy and on this planet. It will affect the future. “

Google is a sustainability corporate leader. It became carbon neutral in 2007. This means that since then, we have purchased offsets to balance all carbon emission sources and promised to operate on carbon-free energy by 2030.

“That means that every question you ask Google, every email you send, every YouTube video you watch is delivered without releasing carbon into the atmosphere,” Pichai said. “I think this is a moonshot.” Long-term betting can have a big impact.

With a series of product updates, Google wants to make sustainability an easier choice, Pichai said.

The changes that Google has made to our products are: Some of these updates are available as of Wednesday, and some are still ahead.

Google Maps: Outward Icon Arrows routes with low gas Zoom usage

By default, Google Maps is the most environmentally friendly route if your travel time is about the same as if you didn’t consider carbon emissions. This product update was announced in March and will be effective in the United States from Wednesday and in Europe in 2022.

Google Maps director Sarah Jane Williams said Google Maps calculates fuel usage based on road slopes, traffic congestion, and traffic forecasts.

Williams said at an event on Tuesday that Google has partnered with the US Department of Energy’s National Institute for Renewable Energy to make recommendations for these routes.

If it takes a significant amount of time to reach a destination on a more environmentally friendly route, customers will be able to choose between a faster route and a more sustainable route, Williams said.

“We believe this feature will have the same effect as removing more than 200,000 cars off the road next year,” Pichai said.

Google Maps has also partnered with companies such as Bird and Donkey Republic to extend shared bike and scooter information to 300 cities around the world, including Berlin, New York, San Paolo and Taipei.

Released on Wednesday, the update allows you to find nearby bike and scooter shared stations, “even pinpointing the exact number of vehicles available in real time,” Williams said. The update will also show where bike and scooter parking is available.

Google Travel: Carbon emissions including flight information

As of Wednesday, Google is providing information on carbon emissions directly to Google Flight.

Courtesy google

Stephanie Houghton, marketing director for Google Mars, said Google will show flight-related carbon emissions in search results. This feature will launch globally on Wednesday on almost all flights.

In a pre-recorded video on Tuesday, Houghton put these numbers in context by “labeling flights with significantly higher emissions and adding a green badge to flights with significantly lower emissions. I am. “

Carbon emissions are also seat-specific, taking into account the type of aircraft. According to Houghton, business class and first class seats occupy more space and therefore generate more carbon emissions. American Airlines and Lufthansa will provide fuel usage data to help Google validate emissions information, a Google spokeswoman said. Kayak, a flight search platform that is a division of Booking Holdings, launched a tool earlier this year that allows travelers to classify flights by emissions.

Google also aims to help consumers make sustainable choices about where to stay while traveling.

According to Houghton, the number of Google searches for “eco hotels” has doubled in the last decade, so hotel search results show “whether the hotel has made a meaningful commitment to sustainable practices.”

Specifically, hotels that are third-party certified by EarthCheck or GreenKey will appear in search results with a badge next to their name. This feature was released on September 22nd.

Google is working with Travalyst Coalition to create an open model for calculating carbon emissions for flights or hotel stays, “bringing standardization across the industry,” Houghton said.

Energy usage information for shopping results

As of Wednesday, in the United States, Google Shopping recommends cost-effective and sustainable options when customers search for energy-intensive appliances such as fire pots and water heaters.

Photo courtesy of Google

According to Houghton, Google will suggest shopping results for energy-intensive products such as furnaces, dishwashers, and water heaters that provide information on purchase sustainability. This feature will be rolled out in the United States on Wednesday.

Also, starting next year, Google search will make it easier for customers buying new cars to make eco-friendly choices.

First, Google will flag hybrids, electrics and manufacturers to make them easier to find, according to Williams.

Zoom in Icon Arrows are facing outwards

Google Search also displays rebate information for hybrid or electric vehicles, nearby compatible charging stations, and typical charging times, Williams said.

According to Williams, these car shopping information tools will be rolled out this year, along with tools that display total energy cost and emissions information for cars, with more features expected to be added in 2022.

“At the heart of every update today is the concept of choice,” Williams said. “By helping people understand when more sustainable routes, modes, or cars will be available, we will be able to choose the best option for our lifestyle.”

Search Results: Zoom outwards on Icon Arrows to focus on more climates

According to Houghton, information retrieval results for climate change queries will be displayed in a new layout in late October. This feature will be available in English, French and Spanish.

“This new layout provides a brief description of the causes of climate change, its implications, and the actions that can be taken to lead a more sustainable life, such as the use of energy-efficient equipment and the use of public transport. You will see relevant information and guidance from authoritative sources such as the United Nations, including Transit. “

Google has also begun the ability to display a company’s sustainability score along with its stock quote and current trading price. According to Google, the sustainability score comes from the Climate Disclosure Project.

Google Nest shifts usage as energy gets cleaner

The grid automatically shifts the power usage of heating and cooling to a cleaner time or a cheaper time. Consumers receive a monthly impact report.

Photo courtesy of Google

Ben Brown, Head of Product Management at Nest, said in a Google press video released Tuesday that a new feature of the Google Nest thermostat called Energy Shift automatically shifts the energy time for heating and cooling.

“This flexibility is the key to better use of clean energy in your area,” says Brown.

For example, the energy shift feature is considered when there is an energy supply from a clean source such as wind or solar. According to Brown, some utilities set high energy rates during peak hours, and the Nest Energy Shift feature automatically uses energy during the cheapest hours.

If desired, customers can disable automatic sustainability decisions and manually control the Nest thermostat system.

Nest customers can choose to participate in the Nest Renew Premium program for $ 10 per month. This program offsets fossil fuel-based carbon emissions and renewable energy credits at home.

“So every time you use electricity, when you turn it on, run the washing machine, or watch TV, you can be confident that it supports a clean energy source,” Brown said. ..

Nest thermostat updates will be available in the preview program within a few weeks.

Future project: Timed signal and canopy mapping

To date, Google has worked with the municipalities of Haifa, Beer Sheva and the Israeli National Highway Company to conduct pilots to increase the efficiency of four Israeli traffic lights.

Photo courtesy of Google

Google also made fun of some projects that are still in pilot, not yet widely available.

For example, Google is working on a research project to optimize traffic light efficiency across the city, Chief Sustainability Officer Kate Brandt said in a pre-recorded press conference.

“Inefficient traffic lights have a negative impact on the environment and public health, because idling cars … mean waste of fuel and increased street-level air pollution,” she said. Said.

So far, Google’s team of traffic light researchers are conducting pilot projects in four locations in Israel, according to Brant. These pilots have reduced fuel consumption and waiting time at intersections by 10% to 20%. The next pilot of this project will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Google also uses artificial intelligence and aerial photography to find out where in the city there are trees and where they are scarce. The beta project is called Tree Canopy Insights.

