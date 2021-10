CDI Energy Products facility has acquired ISO13485 standard-Med-Tech Innovation

CDI Energy Products announced that its North American manufacturing facility has been certified to ISO 13485: 2016 quality control standards through Lloyd’s Register.

ISO 13485 is an international quality management system standard for the medical industry established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). ISO 13485 provides manufacturing suppliers with a comprehensive quality system to provide safe and reliable products that consistently meet customers and applicable regulatory requirements.

ISO 13485 is designed for use by organizations involved in the design, manufacture, installation, and service of medical devices and related services.

Clint Metcalf, the new president of CDI, discussed the importance of this certification to the strategic goals of CDI.

He states: ISO13485 certification is globally recognized by partners, customers and regulators as a quality benchmark for the medical device industry. This certification is a major milestone in CDI and supports long-term product development strategies for the global healthcare and healthcare sector.

Quality Systems Manager Camille Hershey said: All certification processes and audits we carry out have the opportunity to thoroughly investigate and validate all business processes to ensure compliance. This medical certification reaffirms our goal of delivering best-in-class customer satisfaction, quality service and ultimately impacting our customers’ ability to ensure patient safety.

Dr. Mehdi Hashemian, Vice President of Engineering and Technology at CDI, discussed the company’s current efforts in the healthcare sector and shared some important points about the roadmap for the future.

Dr. Hashemian said: Over the years, we have designed and developed many products for the medical field using high performance thermoplastic elastomers, elastomers and composites. Some of these products were essential to support global health and safe recovery initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDI has developed materials to extend wear life and reduce friction and energy loss, which are key performance characteristics of piston cups used in critical respiratory medical devices such as oxygen concentrators. At the same time, CDI is investing in billet manufacturing, machining, and cup thermoforming automation, resulting in significant capacity increases to meet growing global demand.

Hashemian added: We are strengthening our portfolio of advanced medical grade materials and composites to support the medical, biomedical and pharmaceutical industries and developing new seal testing and certification centers to support all industries we serve.

CDI also has the goal of increasing capacity and reach to global customers through automation and other smart manufacturing upgrades.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/Medtech-Regulatory-News/cdi-energy-products-facility-receives-iso-13485-standard/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos