Thales and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Co-Develop Reliable Cloud Services in France





-The co-developed Sovereign Cloud Offering meets France’s “trusted cloud” requirements, allowing French organizations to innovate and complete hyperscale cloud technology while maintaining data confidentiality, security and complete sovereign. Make it available for use.

Paris and Sunnyvale, CA, October 6, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Thales and Google Cloud today announced a strategic agreement to co-develop a sovereign hyperscale cloud service for France. It is operated by a joint venture with Thales as a majority shareholder and meets the standards of France’s “trusted cloud”. This new service allows French enterprise and public sector organizations to benefit from all the power, security, flexibility, agility, and sovereignty provided by the technologies of the two organizations.

Thales and Google Cloud services must meet the standards defined by the French Information Systems Security Agency (ANSSI) 1 by meeting the highest legal and technical requirements of the “Trusted Cloud”, the private and public sectors. Allows organizations to benefit from the cloud. A computing service that follows the national sovereign cloud strategy.

The joint offering of Thales and Google Cloud is based on the cutting-edge technology and services of each partner. Google Cloud services are regularly enhanced, complemented by new innovations, providing resilience, agility, and technological openness, enabling companies to innovate transparently and autonomously without vendor lock-in. ..

A leader in cybersecurity for over 40 years, Thales provides the guarantees needed for French sovereignty requirements by ensuring control of encryption keys, access, identities and cyber threat monitoring at the Cyber ​​Security Operations Center. Therefore, Thales provides French customers with the level of trust and security they need, allowing them to move their most sensitive applications to the cloud while maintaining control.

French businesses and public sector agencies can benefit from a range of hyperscale cloud services, including:

It is run by a newly established dedicated company under French law and is mostly held by Thales. Hosted in France, in a separate infrastructure than Google Cloud, it has a separate network and servers controlled and operated by the new company. Locally supported by the new company. The company guarantees that customer service will be processed in France. Identity management, data encryption, management, and monitoring will be provided locally by the new company. It is regularly enhanced by rolling software updates that are evaluated and validated within the Thales-managed security sandbox. It is managed by an infrastructure developed in a sustainable way.

“To adapt to the diverse needs of our customers, Thales offers a wide range of options with ecosystem partners. Thanks to this unique collaboration with Google Cloud, we are driving the digital transformation of organizations of all sizes. An industry that wants to manage and maintain sovereignty over data and customer data. Together, we work with government-defined standards for trusted clouds and environmental goals with a sustainable approach to the infrastructure we build. “Mark Darmon, Executive Vice President of Secure Communications and Information Systems at Thales, said.

“Thales and Google Cloud have a joint vision of providing the most innovative and reliable solutions for French businesses and public sector organizations. Addressing the concerns of French citizens and government agencies, such as developing new companies. A unique approach ensures that the organization benefits from the innovation and agility of the cloud without compromising the security, privacy and sovereignty required by the French government, “said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. Says.

“The government’s national cloud strategy underscores the state’s willingness to use and promote high-performance, reliable cloud products. The challenge is SecNumCloud, which details technical, operational, and legal security rules. We have the widest possible repository-compliant solution, so ANSI S will enthusiastically welcome this ambitious project that meets these criteria, “said the Director of the National Information Systems Security Agency (ANSSI). One Guillaume Poupard said.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. We provide enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a world leader in advanced technology, investing in connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing for digital and “deep technology” innovations in society. We are building a confident future that is essential for development. The Group provides customers, organizations, and governments in the Defense, Aviation, Space, Transportation, Digital Identity and Security domains with solutions, services, and products that help them play an important role. Decision.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020, the group generated 17 billion sales.

The 1Trusted Cloud label offers twice the level of security in both law and technology, enabling French businesses and governments to benefit from the best cloud services. Some of the world’s most efficient cloud services are published by non-European companies. These services are also subject to labeling under certain conditions, especially with respect to the entities and data locations that operate them. (Source: https: //www.numerique.gouv.fr/uploads/Strategie-nationale-pour-le-cloud.pdf)

