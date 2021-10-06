Battlefield 2042 Beta Hands-on-Dive into a tornado





There was a stupid moment when I really felt I was having fun with the Battlefield 2042 demo. A tornado appeared on the map, leaving destruction on its path. I jumped off the building and opened the parachute. But instead of avoiding the spinning tornado, I jumped into the tornado just to see what would happen.

I laughed with the other members of my team because they did the same. We are all dead. As publisher Electronic Arts states in marketing, this is one that was only seen at the moment of Battlefield, and DICE developers called this year’s Battlefield 2042 the holiday season Call of Duty: Vanguard. I want to make a distinction.

The tornado, visible in the embedded video, is one of the hallmarks of playing the latest beta version of the Battlefield series from DICE and Electronic Arts on November 19th across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. was. From time to time, the crazy experience was played in a huge map with as many as 128 players and a destructive environment with dynamic events.

Early access to the Open Beta begins today for players who have pre-ordered or are members of the EA Play subscription service. Full access to the beta will begin on Friday, October 8th and will run until Sunday, October 10th. This version has three modes: Conquest, Portal, and Hazard. There are a lot of screams and screams among the people in your home playing the beta version.

Image credit: EA / DICE

I played Conquest mode only on the Orbital Map. It was a huge map, but EA called it a medium-sized map set in Courou, French Guiana. The battle will take place over control of the impending rocket site. The rocket can take off, but it can also destroy the rocket on one side. And from time to time, as we know, storms can hit the map, followed by tornadoes.

In the center of the map is a wide open hill space where vehicles can control play. There is a huge rocket launch pad that allows you to fast rope to the higher platforms of the rocket launch pad tower. However, if the kit includes grapple hooks, you will need to use grapple hooks to make them even higher. You can also parachute down to the top of the rocket tower. There is also a tower with a zip line that allows you to zip and shoot at the same time.

The nearby complex has a cryogenic tank for fuel. There are other spots on the map, such as the meetinghouse and the huge crawler way. Buildings can suffer a lot of damage, especially from helicopter gunship attacks and tank gun attacks from above.

The rocket can start a launch sequence that begins with refueling. If the rocket is vulnerable to damage during these 6 minutes. After that, the launch will begin and it will take off. If you do enough damage, it will explode and take everything nearby.

Hands-on in Conquest mode

Image credit: EA / DICE

This is a full-scale war mode with more than 128 players (or 64 players on PS4 or Xbox One) on the map at the same time on your PC. Everyone has to fight for control of an objective point known as the sector.

I played on my PC via Origin with two veteran streamers who were very excited about the gameplay. That’s because they were always screaming whenever something happened.

The map was so big that I had to run a long distance to reach the action. But at any time, when another squad or sniper begins an ambush, it can be confusing. If you are killed, you can rejoin the action with a little delay by spawning on your teammates. You cannot spawn on them if they are in combat. In that case, you can spawn to key locations on the map that you control.

Image credit: EA / DICE

I had to ride a tank a little and hide from the helicopter, so I entered the tunnel. I jumped out, looked outside, and was soon killed by a soldier on the ground. My partners often took the lead and we talked about where to spawn. As an organized group, we were much better at surviving the battlefield. It’s usually hard to stay alive when you’re on the gear of a 64-to64 multiplayer battle.

It’s a battlefield game, so you can dive into quadriceps, humves, tanks, helicopter gunships, transport helicopters, and jets. You can also deploy drones and robot-attack dogs with highly menacing guns.

You can choose from four specialists. I’m Casper, a reconnaissance soldier who specializes in reconnaissance drones and motion sensors. Mackay is an assault rifle with a grapple gun and agile abilities that allows him to move while aiming. Falk is a support soldier with S21 sillette pistol and medic skills. Next is Boris, an engineer with a Sentry Gun.

When I first logged in as an assaulter, I had no weapons in my hand. I logged in again, and suddenly I had a gun. The assault rifle felt good, but for some reason the sniper rifle didn’t even have a scope. I was sniping people overlooking the iron spectacle. It was ridiculous, and I’m sure they’ll fix it later. Others clearly understood how to shoot with a scope because I was shot a lot from a distance. But I didn’t have time to figure it out. So I went back to a reliable assault rifle with a grappling hook.

As we were playing, the weather began to change. It started to clear up. Then it started to rain and we noticed how realistic it looked. Then the rain started to blow things sideways. It took a while, but I finally noticed a tornado in the distance. It was dynamic, picking up everything on the path and throwing it into the air. We jumped out of the building and shouted when we jumped into it. It really changed the battlefield and distracted us all from the business of shooting enemies.

Conclusion

As you can see from the video shoot, I enjoyed the Battlefield 2042 beta rather than the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta with my partner who was a Twitch streamer. But take a closer look at how these games come out after they finally arrive across the finish line. Call of Duty first appeared on November 5, and Battlefield 2042 will appear two weeks later. It will be some interesting battle ahead as both publishers vie for our attention. May the best game win.

