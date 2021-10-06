Google announces new features to help users reduce carbon dioxide emissions





Google has announced a series of new features that it says will help people using the platform make more sustainable choices. The new services focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions that heat the planet and are primarily in search, maps, travel, and nesting.

But before we dive into how the new tools work, let’s take a brief look at the context. Some environmental advocates are calling on businesses to shift responsibility for the climate crisis to individual consumers. Making polluters in large corporations accountable for their emissions far outweighs the impact of individual consumers. And Wednesday’s announcement from Google isn’t really designed to reduce the company’s own carbon dioxide emissions.

That said, there is no time to lose to prevent the climate crisis from getting worse. And any emission reductions can help. For those who may want some new tools to reduce their emissions, here’s a breakdown of what Google just announced.

search

Later this month, Google will switch the way climate change results are displayed on search platforms. According to Google, users will be directed to a dedicated results page with high quality climate-related information. It plans to source content from reputable authorities on this subject, including the United Nations.

The company also says it wants to make it easier for consumers to see more environmentally friendly options when shopping on Google. By early next year, when US-based users search for car models and manufacturers, Google will also show results for hybrid and electric vehicles. By searching for a particular electric vehicle, users can also find nearby charging stations that are compatible with that model.

Similarly, Google users in the United States should start seeing suggestions for more energy-efficient appliances on Wednesday when shopping online. This applies to searching for kamado, dishwasher, water heater, stove and dryer.

But Google hasn’t announced a change in its search on YouTube, which is a big platform for false information and a lie about climate change. According to a recent analysis by nonprofit Avaaz, 20% of the top 100 videos displayed when searching for global warming are full of false information. Google has also failed to meet its employees’ demands to cancel contracts with fossil fuel companies or stop funding and lobbying for candidates who upset climate change.

map

Starting Wednesday, people in the United States will be able to find out which driving route is the most fuel efficient when using Google Maps. (The company initially announced in March that this feature was underway.) Fuel efficiency reduces both gas costs and tailpipe pollution. If the most fuel-efficient route is also the fastest, Google Maps will select that option by default. If the fuel-efficient route is slow, the app presents options to the user so they can make informed decisions about which to choose. According to Google, European users will be able to do the same from 2022.

This, in theory, helps individual Google Maps users reduce their CO2 emissions. Passenger cars typically emit just under 5 metric tons of CO2 annually. And the Americans with the highest per capita emissions in the world may be responsible for about 18 metric tons per year. Meanwhile, Google released 12,529,953 metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere in 2019. This is roughly equivalent to pollution of more than 2.73 million passenger cars annually.

Google’s new Lite navigation for cyclists. GIF: Google

Whenever Google Maps offers cycling navigation, the app will have light navigation within the next few months. This feature allows bikers to see route instructions and details without leaving the screen on. And starting Wednesday, the app will share information about sharing bikes with nearby scooters in 300 cities around the world, including Berlin, New York, Sopaul and Taipei.

trip

Searching for flights on Google starting Wednesday will allow users to see the carbon dioxide emissions associated with each flight. They can even see how seat selection affects individual carbon dioxide emissions. Seating in business or first class occupies more space and accounts for a greater proportion of airplane emissions, increasing the amount of responsible pollution. Recent research shows that choosing a more fuel-efficient itinerary can actually reduce CO2 pollution from specific routes by as much as 63%.

Separately, Google has announced plans to expand its research into ways to reduce driving emissions by allowing traffic lights to guide traffic more efficiently. Google piloted an AI-powered program in Israel and found that fuel and intersection delay times were reduced by 10-20%. The program will be rolled out in other cities around the world, including Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

Nest

Google has launched a new service for Nest thermostat owners in the United States. The service will be available in the coming weeks. This is called Nest Renew and allows users to automatically shift heating and cooling during times of high renewable energy available on the grid. This is a strategy promoted by energy professionals and advocates as an important step in increasing the energy efficiency of homes and reducing the burden on the grid during peak demand.

In some markets, Google also offers Renew Premium subscriptions. This allows subscribers to match their fossil fuel power usage with their investment in renewable energy (through renewable energy certificates). For more information on Nest Renew, see The Verges Guide on All Changes.

Google has been offsetting its own emissions since 2007, rather than eliminating them altogether, and has been carbon-neutral ever since. Last year, Google promised to operate its offices and data centers entirely on locally sourced carbon-free energy by 2030. It promises to reach carbon neutrality for other tech companies. Google’s data centers currently operate on 67 percent clean energy, Google Chief Sustainability Officer Kate Brandt said Wednesday.

