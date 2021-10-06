Firefox Focus now includes new logos, shortcuts, dark themes, and more – TechCrunch





Mozilla has updated Firefox Focus, a privacy-centric mobile browser, with new looks, shortcuts, and more privacy controls. Firefox Focus was first released in 2016 and basically provides private browsing mode by default. New colors, new logos and dark themes have been added to the browser. Mozilla has also added a new shortcut feature that gives users quick access to frequently visited sites.

The latest update also includes a new shield icon that allows you to quickly turn individual trackers on and off directly from the icon. Mozilla has also added a new global counter that shows users all blocked trackers. The company states that this latest update aims to complete the search quickly, without the user being distracted or afraid to be tracked.

As part of Cyber ​​security Awareness Month, Mozilla is also adding new features to Firefox for Android. Users who create accounts for any app can now create and add new passwords that can be saved directly in the browser for both mobile and desktop use.

In addition, users can now auto-fill their passwords on their phones and use the passwords stored in their browsers to log in to their online accounts. Users with a Firefox account can sync all passwords between desktop and mobile devices. Mozilla now allows users to unlock their accounts using their faces and fingerprints.

Mozilla also announced that Firefox will be available in the Windows Store later this year as Microsoft relaxed restrictions that banned third-party browsers from the store.

We welcome the news that their store has become more open to businesses and applications, including independent browsers like Firefox. The company believes in its statement that the healthier Internet is the Internet that people can choose from different types of browsers and browser engines.

