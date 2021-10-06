GM Opens Battery Innovation Center in Michigan, USA





GM plans to establish the Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center and a state-of-the-art new facility to develop cost-effective battery technology that enables longer vehicle ranges. The facility will be located at GM’s Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, and is under construction and is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

The large-format prototype lithium metal battery cell will be built in a facility that can be as large as 1,000 mm, which is almost twice the size of the early Ultium pouch cells based on GM’s proprietary scheme. The aim is that the first prototype cell will be built in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In addition to lithium metals, the team will experiment with different types of future battery chemistry, along with different cell foam factors such as pure silicon and solids. Batteries with energy densities ranging from 600Wh to 1,200Wh per liter, and important battery cell components such as cell active materials will be developed.

It houses a cell test chamber, a cell formation chamber, a material synthesis lab where engineers can design cathode active materials, a slurry mixing and processing lab, a coating room, an electrolyte production lab, and a material analyzer and advanced software. It is a forensic lab. ..

The Wallace Center will significantly enhance the development and production of next-generation Ultium batteries and the ability to bring next-generation EV batteries to market. The addition of the Wallace Center is a significant expansion of battery development operations and will be an important part of GM’s executive vice president Doug Parks as it will be an important part of planning to build the cells that will be the basis of longer-haul, more affordable EVs in the future. Stated. President of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain.

The facility is designed for growth and its initial footprint is projected to grow at least three times, leaving room for additional investment as demand for EVs increases. The facility connects to the network of GM’s battery development sites on the Global Technical Center campus. This includes OEM R & D chemistry and materials subsystem labs, which are currently leading the company’s battery development, and Estes Battery Systems Lab.

The data farm enables GM’s battery development team to take advantage of the latest artificial intelligence breakthroughs by connecting all battery-related processes inside and outside the lab into one giant cloud.

GM has also developed a production method that can be quickly deployed at its battery cell manufacturing plant, including a joint venture with LG Energy Solution in Lordstown, Ohio, Spring Hill, Tennessee, and other private locations in the United States. can. ..

Ultimately, the center will play a vital role in driving GM’s all-electric vehicle roadmap and commercializing next-generation solutions. By integrating GM-related battery innovator technology, OEMs can achieve their goal of reducing battery costs by at least 60%. Next-generation Ultium.

