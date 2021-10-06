HMD Nokia is entering the Android tablet with a $ 249.99 T20





After years of focusing on the phone, HMD will release the first Android tablet under the Nokia brand name. This is something real Nokia hasn’t seen since launching the N1 Android tablet in 2014.

The T20 is a 10.4 inch tablet designed for work and study at home. Prices start at $ 249.99 in the US and will be available from November 17th. In the UK, tablets will be available today starting at 179.99 for the Wi-Fi version and 199.99 for the LTE model.

As you can expect from an affordable price, the Nokia T20 is not the driving force behind Android tablets. It features a discreet Unisoc Tiger T610 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage in the US and UK. The HMD believes the 8,200mAh battery is suitable for 15 hours of web surfing, 7 hours of conference calls, or 10 hours of watching movies. The tablet supports 15W fast charging.

Beware of webcams for landscape video calls. Image: HMD

Around the front is a 10.4 inch 1200 x 2000 display with a 5 megapixel webcam on the long side of the display on the side (suitable for calls when the tablet is in landscape orientation). If you like taking pictures with your tablet, there’s an 8-megapixel camera behind it. The dustproof and waterproof performance is IP52, and it should be able to withstand light splashes.

On the software side, HMD states that it is sticking to the Android stock experience. This isn’t great news given that there are no apps optimized for tablets. Other manufacturers like Samsung are adding their own software features like DeX to overcome the shortcomings of Android’s big screen, but the HMD isn’t planning on doing the same. The T20 is released on Android 11, and the HMD promises two years of major OS updates and three years of monthly security updates. As we saw on the Nokia X20 earlier this year, there is no extended warranty here.

The T20s box contains a USB-C charging cable and bricks, but if you want to protect your tablet from shocks and scratches, we sell flip cases and sturdy cases separately. The sturdy case costs $ 39.99 / 39.99 and the flip case costs $ 59.99 / 49.99.

