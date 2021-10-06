Google Maps has become environmentally friendly as the company implements new features





Google has announced a set of sustainability features focused on providing more information so consumers can choose to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

News promotion: Use Google Maps, use your company’s flight search tool, search for a company to invest in, or simply ask a search engine about the cause of global warming and your product rolls out quickly this morning. I understand.

Details: Google aims to enable “a billion sustainable actions” by 2022, said Kate Brandt, Google’s Chief Sustainability Officer. Several steps are being carried out throughout the United States today. These include:

Shows the most eco-friendly routes on Google Maps and by default if the estimated travel time is comparable to other more fuel-intensive options. This feature was developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Renewable Energy of the Department of Energy in Colorado. This feature uses indicators such as road congestion and slope to calculate the route that consumes the least amount of fuel. Alphabet, video presentation. Starting today, Google Flight is emerging a more sustainable option by displaying carbon emissions for various flight options when using the Google Flight Search Tool. Its metrics are both seat-specific and flight-specific. First class or business class seats occupy more space and therefore emit more greenhouse gases than coach seats. Flight search labels flights with a green badge that emits much less than other flights on the same route.

In the travel category, the company’s hotel search now shows whether the hotel is committed to sustainability and whether it is eco-certified by an independent organization. Hilton and Accor have already begun adding this information to their global hotel portfolio, Brandt said in a media presentation Tuesday.

In addition, starting this week, Google will unveil the most cost-effective and sustainable options when searching for energy-intensive appliances such as kamado, dishwasher, and stove in the United States.

Line spacing: Google is designing a new landing page for people to search for “climate change” and other basic climate science and policy questions. These pages are aimed at revealing the most credible information from neutral organizations such as the United Nations, company officials said.

Yes. However, your ads will continue to be sold and will appear next to these search results. This can lead users to false information in climate science from special interest groups. Also, the steps on the landing page do not apply to YouTube, the home of many videos that question the proven discoveries of mainstream climate science.

Current Status: Google is taking its customers on a journey as it moves towards its goal of becoming a 100% carbon-free energy company by 2030. An early route for this is to use the Nest smart thermostat.

How it works: Users using compatible Nest thermostats (3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, or the latest Nest Thermostat) through a program called “Nest Renew” use peak heating and cooling power. Match the volume to an era when the grid is cleaner and cheaper.

The paid version of Nest Renew, known as Nest Renew Premium, costs $ 10 per month. The program aims to enable users to match their home carbon-based electricity usage with renewable energy credits from US solar and wind farms in Google’s energy portfolio. is.

Conspiracy: Google is also testing a project that uses AI to fine-tune signals throughout the city to promote more efficient traffic flow. Testing is taking place in Israel and will soon be expanded to Rio de Janeiro.

Conclusion: “In all of these efforts, our goal is to make sustainable choices, easier choices,” Pichai said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/google-maps-flight-search-gets-greener-34f6fd74-ca5f-406d-8cb0-92ee70a4780a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos