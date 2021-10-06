Genton UV Announces New Spot Curing System-Med-Tech Innovation





Jenton UV has launched the next generation OmniCure S2000 Elite Spot Curing System from Excelitas Technologies.

Designed for demanding medical device applications that require a reliable curing process for needles, catheters, tubing sets, cannulas and reservoirs, the S2000 Elite increases productivity and security. It allows for the next level of control and improves usability.

The original OmniCure S2000 UV Spot Curing has been an industry leader in precision assembly using photocuring adhesives for nearly 20 years. The new OmniCure S2000 Elite adds a whole new toolset that improves productivity, ease of use and security while maintaining the same excellent curing performance as the original OmniCure S2000.

The new S2000 Elite maintains the same level of excellence in UV curing, uses the same 200W Hg lamp, the same spectral output, the same selection of optical filters, the same liquid and while ensuring compatibility with existing curing processes. Equipped with high power fiber light. Guided as the original S2000.

The S2000 Elite is fully compatible with the OmniCure R2000 radiometer and its radiometric accessories. Direct drop-in replacement of the original S2000 system with PLC integration is possible using an external PLC adapter provided as an optional accessory.

The PLC adapter converts the S2000 Elite 50-pin expansion port into two DB15 signal ports and one DB9 signal port. This is the same as the one on the back of the original S2000.

The OmniCure S2000 Elite features a high resolution 4.3 diagonal LCD touch screen with wide-angle display for enhanced navigation and visibility of key system parameters and settings. Its new advanced graphical user interface (UI) allows intuitive control and configuration changes at the user’s fingertips.

Remote control and monitoring can be performed using the WEB UI from almost any web-enabled device. A new high-speed shutter with a response time of 30ms guarantees accurate doses every time for any application.

Combining a proven closed-loop feedback 200W Hg lamp with the latest communication technology, the S2000 Elite can tackle the most demanding UV curing applications in the era of Industry 4.0.

The S2000 Elite is available as a standalone or kit system. New accessories are available, along with field-replaceable lamps and optical bandpass filters. All currently available OmniCure light guides and radioanalysis accessories are fully compatible with the S2000 Elite.

