Delaware Data Innovation Lab (DDIL) merges with technology





Wilmington, Delaware, October 6, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Tech Impact, a leading provider of technology training, education and non-profit solutions, and Delaware Data Innovation Lab, a non-profit organization that accelerates the use of data insights. (DDIL) Intelligence to address social challenges, jointly announcing the merger and positioning DDIL as a division of TechImpact. Together, they leverage the efficiency of organizations that support communities and nonprofits in using data and technology to better serve the world.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Delaware Data Innovation Lab to the TechImpact family,” said Patrick Callihan, Executive Director of TechImpact. “Our mission and strengths are in harmony. TechImpact enables infrastructure and Data Lab brings data, innovation and social impact. We focus on the community and leverage technology. It has a positive impact. “

“We are pleased to work with Tech Impact, which allows the team to focus entirely on data and innovation, not overhead,” DDIL said. “We always knew that DDIL would evolve into an organization supported by other organizations that would benefit from data collaboration. By integrating with TechImpact, DDIL’s network and state agencies, nonprofits, and foundations The United States will continue to innovate, learn, and influence data-driven conversations over the next few years. “

The Innovation Lab was launched in October 2020 with a $ 2 million New Castle County CARES Act grant. The organization’s goal was to involve local and ultimately national and global organizations in ongoing conversations about sharing and collaborating on data used by multiple stakeholders. The organization has been working to help Delaware solve data collaboration challenges during and out of the pandemic. Anne Claus, the current managing director of DDIL, will resign from her role and leave the organization. Strategy & Operations Associate Director Ryan Harrington and Research Development & Analytics Associate Director Hector Maldonado-Reis will co-lead DDIL and report to Tech Impact’s Patrick Callihan. The Delaware Data Innovation Lab Board of Directors will continue to serve as an advisory body.

About Delaware Data Innovation Lab

The Delaware Data Innovation Lab (DDIL) applies data science innovations to public issues to extend its impact on the community. DDIL is a data lab made up of diverse thinkers and innovators. Its world-class research helps partners identify and implement solutions that result from data collaboration from public health and safety to housing, finance and education. Armed with open sources and in-house research, DDIL brings together policy makers, entrepreneurs, corporate innovators, and community advocates to provide data-driven conversation and collaboration solutions.

About Tech Impact

Tech Impact is a non-profit organization whose mission is to enable communities and non-profit organizations to use technology to better serve the world. The organization is a leading provider of technology education, services and solutions for nonprofits, running an award-winning IT and customer experience training program designed to help young adults start their careers. I am.

Media Contact: [email protected]

This content was published through Newswire.com’s press release distribution service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/10/06/2309371/0/en/Delaware-Data-Innovation-Lab-DDIL-Merges-With-Tech-Impact.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos